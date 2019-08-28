Confessions and observations about Petal from a Hattiesburger

Let me make clear that I live in Hattiesburg and root for all things Hattiesburg.

That said, it's about time I confess that I admire the pride and spirit of our neighbors across the Leaf River in the Friendly City.

My appreciation for Petal has been an acquired taste.

Things did not start so well when I decided to coach a Hattiesburg Dixie Youth team in Petal. At the time, the two cross river cities played teams in each other's parks.

Fall Ball, as it was called, provided an outlet for baseball fanatics who wanted to play year-round. I use the word "fanatic" because Petal coaches and fans were wildly proud of their community.

When we selected MLB teams for our squads, every Petal team wanted those professional teams with the color red on their uniforms.

I challenged one coach to pick the purple and black Colorado Rockies for his 9 year olds.

He thought I was itching for a fight and promptly selected the Cardinals, turning his head back to me saying, "Petal Red."

Baseball in October, so I thought, would be lightly attended by fans. Sure enough, when the Hattiesburg teams played each other, we had a smattering of parents in the stands.

But when we went to Petal, the crowds came out with homemade posters, face paint, blaring music, and obnoxious noise-makers. In the sea of red, people chanted Petal Pride for their kids.

Yes, I did feel a little like the Yankees, the big, bad crosstown rival who overshadowed the Mets, creating both admiration and jealousy. Just as the Yankees, we won every game that Fall, but I could not shake the unique Petal-mania I witnessed that season.

In my professional life, I have employed three or four Petal High graduates.

Every one was whip-smart, hardworking, and came from modest backgrounds.

One, a Yale law graduate, is an officer in the military. Another Petal graduate is my law partner and finished first in his law school class.

If you met either one, you would never know their accomplishments because they are so down to earth.

I can say I've never met a Petal resident who is a Democrat, or a Muslim, or publicly admits to liking Hattiesburg. (I know you're out there).

But what the small city may lack in diversity, it is a strong-minded, independent and energetic town.

A city's success is measured in large part by its education and safety, and Petal is annually considered a top school district in the state (if not the best) and one of the safest places to live.

I rarely cross the river into Petal, because my life is in the Hub City, but I can honestly say that I am proud of our sister across the waters.

We may not agree on everything, and there may be some occasional animosity between our cities, but is that not true for all siblings?

So, for all you Petal folk, I like that chip on your shoulder.

The big sister seems to get all the attention, good and bad, but the Pine Belt is enriched by your presence.

Now that I hopefully have made some peace, please do not get offended when I very loudly scream at the ballpark, "Go Hattiesburg!!"

There's no place like home.

Clark Hicks is a lawyer who lives in Hattiesburg. Email him a note at: clark@hicksattorneys.com.