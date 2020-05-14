If you think you paid more for your groceries in April, you’re correct. The federal government said Tuesday that prices showed the largest one-month increase (2.6%) in 46 years.

Meat, poultry, fish and eggs were up 4.3%, largely due to supply chain interruptions caused by the coronavirus. Cereal and bakery products were up 2.9%, while fruits and vegetables were up 1.5%.

The timing of these higher prices is horrible, given that more than 20 million people lost their job during the month.

And what’s confounding is that the price of just about everything else went down in April.

The consumer price index, which measures a large basket of products, was down by 0.8%. That is the largest drop in a single month since 2008.