I wrote a piece last week poking fun at California’s guidelines for Thanksgiving Day celebrations.

One reader thought my musings were a put down of the state of California. Another thought I was unhelpful, mean-spirited and disappointing. Another said I was crowing about “us over them,” that I had ridiculed their citizens and that my remarks were cringeworthy.

Well. Knock me over with a feather; I certainly did not expect such a strong reaction. But one thing I’ve learned is that there are some folks who do not appreciate my special brand of gallows humor. It got me thinking about apologies. When are they necessary? How do you sincerely apologize when you’re not sure you’ve done anything wrong? And why does our skin crawl when we hear certain apologies?

There is no doubt we are deep into the apology culture. There’s an entire literature urging us to apologize, counseling us how to do it, cautioning us how not to and belittling us if we won’t. In this modern therapeutic culture, where empathy is valued, experts galore are telling us that saying “I’m sorry” makes us better people.

Lo siento. I’m sorry. I’m not “sorry that you feel that way.” I’m not going to tell you “that was not my intention.” I’m not going to infer that you are making a big deal out of nothing. Those examples are classic non-apologies, aka faux apologies.

Social media has given us a million new ways to embarrass ourselves, and the raft of apologies over posts, tweets and photos is proof. But it’s also a quick way to write a few remorseful words without anyone being able to see or hear the contrition you really have.

And then there’s the actual wording of these apologies, which often follows a template of “I’m sorry if anyone was offended,” which is not far from, “It’s too bad you’re so easily offended,” which is not far from, “it’s your own stupid fault you’re so easily offended.”

Apologies should be sincere, or they aren’t really apologies. Ben Franklin once said, “Never ruin an apology with an excuse.” These days, the apology often IS the excuse.

Maybe we’re saying sorry too much. Maybe we’re saying it for the wrong things. But, with the divisions that separate us getting wider and wider, you can bet we will all need to say it more. There will be more apologies, and more calls for apologies, and more apologies for not apologizing sooner.

I thought my column last week was a lighthearted look at a very serious subject. I received three well-written, thoughtful responses to my piece, so I’m addressing their concerns.

I apologize and promise to work hard to use our Opinion pages to provoke discussion about important issues. And I vow to use feedback from readers as an opportunity to learn and grow, helping me and this entire organization to better represent and inform our community.

Christina Pierce is the publisher of The Pine Belt News.