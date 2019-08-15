Sometimes a little luck goes a long way

Dear Lt. Governor Reeves.

I would like for you to meet my four sons. Their great grandparents on their mother’s side were undocumented, illegal immigrants from Mexico.

Born and raised in Durango, Victor Romero came to this country in search of a better life and eventually found his way to Omaha, Nebraska where he worked more than four decades for Union Pacific Railroad.

During all of those years of relentless, back-breaking work, Victor paid payroll taxes, property taxes, and he paid lots and lots of sales tax.

Together, he and his wife, Guadalupe, raised 17 children - all of whom were born as American citizens simply because of where they were born. Some of their children even served in the U.S. Armed Forces to protect the same people who spit on them and called them terrible names because of their ancestry.

I hate to break it to you, but you didn’t earn the right to be an American citizen any more than they did. You just got lucky. We all did. Sure, you were lucky enough to be born into a white privileged family in the “land of the free and the home of the brave,” but not everyone has been so fortunate.

My sons’ great-grandparents certainly weren’t, but that didn’t stop them from working hard, paying taxes, and raising a family of American citizens that now number in the hundreds.

The people of this state spoke loudly last week when they denied you an automatic ticket to the General Election. That’s because you don’t speak for a majority of us and we’re collectively tired of sitting back and doing nothing about it.

The fact of the matter is that a majority of the people in this state - voting or otherwise - don’t want you to be our next governor and I’m crossing my fingers they send the same message on Aug. 27 – except louder.

When you took to Twitter last week and flippantly praised ICE for working so hard to enforce our immigration laws, I couldn’t help but wonder how you would have felt had the tables been turned.

Maybe we should start by enforcing the laws that require our state to fully fund education, something that has only happened twice in the last 20 years. Perhaps you should take a look at the test scores in today’s newspaper to see what sort of effect it has had on our state.

That’s your legacy as lieutenant governor.

David Gustafson

Editor & Publisher