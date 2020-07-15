In my last column, I told you about my love of art.

I fancy myself a lover of most art mediums but one that has been stuck in my head lately is film.

In school at USM, I learned a lot about video production, and in one of my classes we were tasked with editing a short film. In those classes we were also assigned to make short videos and I made some pretty goofy videos. (Have you seen the "Wards Over War" video or my "Dad Bod" commercial? If not, let me just tell you now, they're goofy.)

I really enjoy movies and going to the theatre. I love the smell of popcorn and the giant posters and cardboard cutouts. I really miss going quite regularly.

One of the first movies I remember seeing in the theater as a child was "The Land Before Time." That movie still kind of gets me on an emotional level (no spoilers).

Summer blockbusters were always a great way to beat the heat. I actually remember going to see "Jurassic Park" when on a family vacation down in Florida.

As a child of the late 80s and early 90s, you know I had to go see "The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movies in the theater. Just thinking of all the product placement gives me a laugh.

Growing up as a young Navy brat, I was lucky that my family had HBO. I can't tell you how many times I've seen "Real Genius" or "Weekend at Bernie's."

Comedies have always been my favorite and if you know me, you know that I love to laugh (and I often try to make people laugh). In the 90s you could find me at screenings of "Tommy Boy" or any Chris Farley movie.

I also remember the first R-rated movie I saw in the theater when I was 13. It's laughable now, but the film was "The Crow: City of Angels." I wouldn't be surprised if you've never seen it. It's the sequel to the original "Crow" movie starring the late Brandon Lee (Bruce Lee's son). The only famous person I remember in "The Crow: City of Angels" is Iggy Pop.

During high school, I must have gone to see "The Matrix" at least seven times. I watched every "Lord of the Rings" movie in the theater.

There is just something about seeing a film on the big screen. In more recent years, I found myself going to the movies by myself to see almost anything.

Just a few years ago, I bought into a Movie Pass subscription. This was a crazy idea cooked up to entice more people to go to the cinema. I paid something like $10 a month to be able to go see a movie in the theater everyday if I wanted.

Movie Pass was like having a Netflix subscription but for the movies. Early on in its existence, I used to go see nearly everything that came out. I watched so many movies. I saw "Black Panther" on opening night at the Grand 18 in a theater that wasn't completely full.

Having that Movie Pass was a lot of fun for a hot minute, but the company started making changes and doing what they could to pull back the reigns, so to speak. They stopped allowing people to see the same movie twice and they eventually stopped letting you see anything you wanted. That was pretty much the end of it and once that occurred, the party was over. I, like so many, pulled the plug on my subscription.

I have become quite the movie buff, but let me state here and now, I am not a snob. I haven't seen every movie ever made, but I have really started taking note of movies that get nominated for major awards.

Oscar-nominated movies I have seen (more recently) in the theater include titles like "Birdman," "I, Tonya," "Dunkirk," and "Parasite." Again, I'm no snob and I'm not going home and writing reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

A good friend of mine loves horror movies. I have never been the fondest of this particular genre, but I started accompanying my friend to these films and I have really started to enjoy them more and more. I got to see "Hereditary" as well as "Midsommar" at The Grand and man, was that some freaky stuff.

Last year around Halloween time, I went to see a "reel classic" showing of "The Shining." I was really blown away because I feel like that is the way it was intended to be seen. What a freaky movie!

A few months ago, my friend told me about this movie social media website and app called Letterboxd. This app is basically a way to keep track of the movies you've seen.

It also provides the ability to take notice of films you haven't seen so you can add them to your watch list.

Until recently, I had never seen all of the Marvel Universe movies or all of the Toy Story movies. Sure, I saw a couple, but this pandemic has given me plenty of time to catch up on some of the films I'd never seen.

Sometimes it feels like we're living in a movie.

Movie theaters had to shut their doors with the pandemic and now they're starting to slowly come back in some capacities.

Private screenings are being offered for a few select films at The Grand 18. For $100 they'll let you bring up to 20 people to watch a film on their list of classics.

The Southwest Theaters - Turtle Creek 9 has also announced they're going to start showing some classic films albeit with limited seating, social distancing and precautions.

With all the crazy stuff going on in the world today, maybe it's time to (safely and responsibly) go back to the local theater and watch a movie.

I can smell the popcorn already.

Follow Jamie Massengale on Twitter and Letterboxd, @massivej.