New Releases: Animation gives life to Lion King soundtrack

Always a hit. The Disney classic that became a Broadway sensation returns to the screen this week with new state-of-the-art computer animation and a list of voice actors that read like a Who's Hot in Comedy list. The songs you know. Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen singing, you probably do not. Chiwetel Ejiofor stands out speak/singing in full character ("Be Prepared"). We say all this just to build-up to the reason you really want to listen – Beyonce.

THOM YORKE

Anima

(LP/CD)(XL)

After his chilling score of the reboot of "Suspiria" last year, "Anima" finds Yorke in the familiar world of electronics, loops and those impassioned vocals. This is Yorke far more restless than in recent years. Stripped down to booming beats, pointillistic synth squiggles and swirls, Yorke brings something both familiar and original to the post-Amnesiac catalog. The proceedings get funky ("Impossible Knots") but stay in his post-apocalyptic dream world.

ANNA MIEKE

Idle Mind

(LP/CD)(Art for Blind)

This spellbinding Irish import breaks down her haunting Irish Folk to bare drones and then adds her bouzouki and Jane Siberry-esque voice and delivery to make it feel airy and diaphanous. Working with harmonium, guitar, flute and clarinet, "Idle Mind" gives you a lot of breathing room to travel without moving.

A MOMENT FOR METALHEADS

England continues to drill out fantastic heavy metal bands that make small records and go largely unnoticed by the masses. Metal toughens every year with larger bands breaking out of subgenres given their shock and awe. The Mirror works hardest to recreate the excitement of guns-blazing Iron Maiden circa 1980. "Pyramid of Terror" (Bad Omen) is their second salvo and it delivers. Out of the gate they rumble through and even slow down. Led by ex-Electric Wizard bassist Tas Danazglou, the Scorpions-esque vocals and thunderous drums hit all the right notes between classic NWOBHM and modern doom ("Master of the Deep").

Speaking of doom, London's Green Lung use their Sabbath-esque swagger to place themselves in line to be the next Uncle Acid on "Woodland Rites" (Kozmic Artifakts). Most Doom records have to organize their crushing monolithic beats on top of the mix to stand out. Green Lung flip the formula and go all-in for towers of vocal harmonies and organ (the blistering "Let The Devil In"). No worries; they are not going Prog, just adding the hint of haunted psychedelia to their unabashed ROCK.

Finally, there is German artist Obstler. "Demonji" (Martin Hossbach) is as clever as its title. While this bills itself as Black Metal (it is pitch black in nature), the repetitive and stop/start nature plus short track length give it an industrial urgency.

The primordial grunting and growling are another rhythmic piece of the puzzle. The slashing guitar and its persistent feedback make this one genre-defying rollercoaster ride until its eerie semi-soothing conclusion. Not for the faint at heart. Promising.