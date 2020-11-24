John Henry Bolin, 54, died Nov. 19, 2020. Pinehaven Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Laura Jo Edwards, 90, of Hattiesburg died Nov. 20, 2020. Burial is in Leeville Baptist Church Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Judy Rebecca Hanberry, 65, of Sumrall died Nov. 22, 2020. Burial is in Military Baptist Church Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Erma Lee Harmon, 94, of Hattiesburg died Nov. 16, 2020. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Mary Louise Lee, 83, of Petal died Nov. 20, 2020. Burial is in Moselle Memorial Gardens, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tillis Edgar Loper, 79, of Petal died Nov.15, 2020. Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Marcus Luckie, 78, of Hattiesburg died Nov. 22, 2020. Burial is in Dixie Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Pearlie Frances Simmons Lott, 88, died Nov. 18, 2020. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Kevin Lowe, 41, of Purvis died Nov. 14, 2020. Burial is in Pleasant Home Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Elizabeth Diane Miller, 66, of Sumrall died Nov. 22 2020. Burial is in Rocky Branch Cemetery in Sumrall, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Isaac “Ike” Marion Prine, 82, of Hattiesburg, died, Nov. 19, 2020. Burial is in Biloxi National Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Earl “Butch” Smith, 64, of Purvis died Nov. 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date; Moore Funeral Service is handling.

Deborah Ann Stewart, 68, of Lumberton died Nov. 21, 2020. Burial is in Caney Baptist Church Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Jack D. Walker, 74, of Sumrall died Nov. 21, 2020. Burial is in Military Baptist Church Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Evelyn McDonald Van Devender, 88, of Hattiesburg, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at Perry County Hospital. Due to the current concerns surrounding COVID-19, the family will be having a private graveside service at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date.

Mrs. Van Devender was a member of Providence Baptist Church. She began her career as a teacher with the Petal School District before becoming the principle at North Forrest Elementary School. She ended her career as a Professor of Education at the University of South Alabama.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Beth Powe; one brother, Luther McDonald; and her parents, Maggie and George McDonald.

She is survived by one granddaughter, Laura Powe Taylor (Stephen); two sisters, Alyne Haigler and Ina James (Sid); one great granddaughter, Heidi Elizabeth Powe Taylor; and son-in-law, Neil Powe.

Edgar Gerald Dowies, born in Allen Parish and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the age of 79.

He was a graduate of Fairview High School as well as McNeese State University, where he obtained a degree in forestry.

He went on to have a 40-plus year career in the timber business.

He spent his retired years working in real estate with Keller Williams Realty in Baton Rouge.

A civic-minded man, Gerald was an active member and leader in multiple organizations including the Lions Club, the Mississippi Forestry Association, and both the Wedgewood civic and crime prevention districts located in Baton Rouge.

He was an active member of Jefferson Baptist Church.

Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Lona Dowies; children, Jason Dowies and Jennifer Morgan and husband Blair; grandchildren, Skylar Ann Dowies, Joe Morgan, Harper Morgan and Jack Morgan; sister-in-law, Judy Dowies; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Ruby Dowies; brother, Sammy Lee Dowies.

Interment is at Palestine Baptist Church Cemetery in Grant, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice in Gerald’s name.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.