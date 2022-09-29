Linda Joyce Allgood (74), of Petal, passed away on September 21, 2022. Pinehaven Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Louise C Bland (109) passed away on September 21, 2022. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 29 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, with a service to follow. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, and Forrest Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Virgie Lee Whiddon Chastain (87) passed away on September 21, 2022. Burial is in Clear Branch/Tyner Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

John R Goodman (96), of Hattiesburg, passed away on September 22, 2022. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Virginia Ellen Hall (25) passed away on September 23, 2022. Burial is in Milligan Springs Baptist Church and Cemetery, and Forrest Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Earnest Hatten (88) passed away on September 24, 2022. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 30 at Mary Magdalene Baptist Church, with a service to follow. Forrest Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dr. Charles Hardy Henderson (68) passed away on September 22, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at Hattiesburg Country Club at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2.

Tandra Gay Hernandez (61) passed away on September 20, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 1 at the Spiritual Life Center in Petal. Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Catherine Irene Royals Jones (74), of Lumberton, passed away on September 22, 2022. Burial is in Simmons Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Terry George Littlefield (41), of Lumberton, passed away on September 25, 2022. Burial is in Cooper Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Sheryl Gwen McLendon (59), of Brooklyn, passed away on September 19, 2022. Burial is in Grace Chapel Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Jerri K Rose (63), of Hattiesburg, passed away on September 26, 2022. Visitation will be from 1:30-3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30 at Dixie Baptist Church with a service to follow. Burial will be in Dixie Community Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Allen Smeltzer (81), of Hattiesburg, passed away on September 20, 2022. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Annie “Gene” Turner (89), of Petal, passed away on September 27, 2022. Visitation will be held from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 6 at Moore Funeral Service in Petal, with service to follow. Burial will be in Morriston Cemetery.

Gloria Etoyle Ward (95) passed away on September 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.

Shauna Leigh Watts (51), of Sumrall, passed away on September 21, 2022. Hulett-Winstead is handling arrangements.

Darvin Noel Williamson (74) passed away on September 21, 2022. Burial is in Williamson Cemetery, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.