Ruth Carter Bradley (89), of Sumrall, passed away on October 2, 2022. Visitation will be held from 2:00-3:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 6 at First Baptist Church of Sumrall, with a service to follow. Burial is in First Baptist Church of Sumrall Cemetery. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dr. Dale Anthony Bremmer (90) passed away on October 1, 2022. Visitation will be from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 8 at St. Fabian Catholic Church, followed by a service. Burial will be in Forrest Memorial Gardens, and Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Charles L. “Chuck” Gruby (87) passed away on September 25, 2022. Burial is in Green’s Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Wesley Stuart Hays (55), of Hattiesburg, passed away on September 21, 2022. Trinity Funeral Services handled arrangements.

Robert “Monroe” Hill (83), of Hattiesburg, passed away on October 3, 2022. Visitation will be held from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home, with a service to follow. Burial will be in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.

Judith Kelly Hinton (73), of Hattiesburg, passed away on September 28, 2022. Burial is in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

William L. “Bill” Mobley (86) passed away on October 1, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:3- a.m. on Thursday, October 6 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel, with a service to follow.

Sen Thi Nguyen (100), of Hattiesburg, passed away on September 27, 2022. Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 6 at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg and from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery.

William Gerald Purvis (64), of Petal, passed away on October 3, 2022. Visitation will be held from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7 at Moore Funeral Home in Petal, followed by a graveside service at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.

Angel Salas (19) passed away on September 27, 2022. Burial is in Hillcrest Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

John David Simpson (73), of Lumberton, passed away on September 27, 2022. Burial is in McHenry-Oaklawn Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Webster “Webb” Lavon Weathers (96), of Hattiesburg, passed away on September 25, 2022. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 at Richburg Baptist Church, followed by a service. Burial will be in Richburg Baptist Church Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Joyce White (44), of Hattiesburg, passed away on September 24, 2022. Burial is in Highland Cemetery, and Forrest Funeral Home handled arrangements.