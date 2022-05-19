Thomas Clinton Barron (64), of Hattiesburg, passed away on May 14, 2022. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 at Pinehaven Funeral Home.

Frank Randall Hendrix (57), of Lumberton, passed away on May 13, 2022. Trinity Funeral Services is handling arrangements.

Elizabeth Michele (Shoemake) Huhn (53), of Sumrall, passed away on May 13, 2022. Burial is in Oakdale United Methodist Church Cemetery, and Trinity Funeral Services handled arrangements.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Zachary Tyler Jones (22), of Sumrall, passed away May 13, 2022. Mr. Jones was a recent graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi where he was involved with Campus Crusade For Christ and was a member of First Baptist Church of Sumrall, where he enjoyed Sunday School classes.

He is survived by his parents, Cheryl and Henry Jones of Sumrall, MS; one sister, Jamie Lauren Patterson Roberts of Sumrall, MS; two brothers, Jeremy Ray Patterson (Angela) and Hank Jones, Jr. both of Sumrall, MS; four nieces, Jolie, Lilly Claire, Ava, and Rayleigh and two nephews, Caedmon and Maddox.

A visitation was held on Monday, May 16 at First Baptist Church of Sumrall. Burial is in First Baptist Church of Sumrall Cemetery. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Estelle Ladner Lee (94), of Carnes, passed away on May 9, 2022. Burial is in Bounds Cemetery, Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Joe Victor Lowery (93), of Petal, passed away on May 12, 2022. Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m. on May 20 at Hattiesburg Community Church, with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Greens Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Hulett-Winstead is handling arrangements.

Robert “Bob” Preston McIntire (74), of Hattiesburg, passed away on May 8, 2022. Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home handled arrangements.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Stanley Roy Rayborn (88), of Petal, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 peacefully at home with his wife, Norma, and daughters by his side. He was born March 17, 1934, in McComb Ms to the late Harvey and Minnie Lee Rayborn.

He was a US Navy Veteran with 20 years of service, reaching the rank of Electrician's Mate Senior Chief Petty Officer. During his time of service he received several accommodations and rose through the ranks to become an Electrical Instructor where he was tasked with rewriting training manuals. Upon retiring from the Navy, Sam and his family moved from San Diego to his home state of Mississippi, where he raised his family over the course of 49 years in the same home. Once settled, he chose to continue his education at the University of Southern Mississippi where he graduated a Golden Eagle with a bachelor's degree in May 1978.

PawPaw filled his time with family, friends and pickin' and grinnin'. He was a fixture at local Bluegrass Festivals and never missed one. One of his favorite gigs was playing for the ladies at the local nursing homes always accompanied by his best friend Leroy Scott.

Sam is loved by his wife Norma, sons Michael, Stanley and Bruce, daughters Theresa, Marie, DeeDee, Janette, Miranda, and nephew Ronney Rayborn and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Paw will be greatly missed, playing the guitar around the fire for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Michael “Mike” Wayne Shelby (65), of Hattiesburg, passed away on May 10, 2022. Burial is in Mobile Memorial Gardens, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

MSG Mancel Wayne Tackett (70), of Hattiesburg, passed away May 11, 2022. Burial is in Dixie Community Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Bonnie Sue Smith (81), of Petal, passed away on May 10, 2022. Burial is in Green’s Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, and Moore Funeral Service handled arrangements.

Jack Burkett Weldy (87), of Hattiesburg, passed away on May 10, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 20 at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery.

Charles “Woodie” Williamson (77) passed away on May 8, 2022. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 28 at Highland Cemetery. Hulett-Winstead is handling arrangements.