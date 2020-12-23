Janeil Stewart Dukes of Petal was born on Dec. 1, 1932, in Leakesville. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, James K. “Jim” Dukes Sr., and three children, James K. Dukes Jr., Jan Dukes, and William W. “Bill” Dukes (Kim), and two grandchildren, Kelly Dukes (Natalee) and Ashton Dukes, and one great-granddaughter, Karlee Batson Dukes. She is also survived by her niece, Faye McLeod Mullis (Buzz) and their children, Suzanne Mullis Crawley, Kate Mullis Medine and Dr. Andin Mullis and their spouses and children to whom Janeil served as surrogate grandmother.

She is also survived by Dr. Andin McLeod, Honorable Walter Dukes and Rena Dukes and a number of cousins. She is survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews and their children who she loved dearly. She was predeceased by her parents, the Rev. Willie Ethan Stewart and Beedie Stewart Smith; sisters, Theta McLeod (Capps) and L’Eva Stewart; brother-in-law, Bill Dukes; niece, Laurie Dukes Sims; and nephew, Dr. Ben McLeod.

She is also survived by her best friend, who took amazing care of her, Judy Franklin, as well as Trondelette Stokes who kept her well-fed. Josie Everett, Amber Rutland and Megan Bounds each gave her love and comfort as caregivers during her prolonged illness. She is also survived by her beloved pet, Dos.

Hattiesburg and its surrounding communities became home to Mrs. Dukes when her father, the Rev. Stewart, was called to pastor at 38th Avenue Baptist Church. She graduated from Demonstration School at what is now University of Southern Mississippi and attended college at Mississippi Woman’s College, the predecessor to William Carey University, with a double major in both Piano and Voice and Music Education. Mrs. Dukes was a gifted singer and pianist and enjoyed sharing her talent with many as well as teaching children the love of music.

While at Mississippi Woman’s College, she met her future husband, Jim Dukes, whom she married on June 5, 1955. She taught school in Benoit, Mississippi, and later married Jim. She was a public school music teacher in Batesville while seeing Jim through law school in Oxford. They returned to Hattiesburg, where she taught piano and voice. In 1980, she, Jim and family moved to the farm in Petal, where they resided until her death. Mrs. Dukes was a member of Main Street Baptist Church in Hattiesburg.

Through the years Mrs. Dukes was an active member of the community, serving with the Hattiesburg Junior Auxiliary, Hattiesburg Music Club, Petal Eufia Club, and Heritage Club, among a few. She also enjoyed tremendously her fellowship with her beloved friends in her Bunco group.

She was always a supporter of her husband and his endeavors, being a most benevolent and scriptural-based wife. Mrs. Janeil, known by many as “Nee Nee” or “Aunt Nee,” always showed her kindness to whomever she met. Wherever she was, her Southern charm and smile brightened the day for both friends and strangers.

Now that her horrific journey through Alzheimer’s is finished, we know that she is in heaven rejoicing and that once again her nimble fingers are at play along with that angelic voice.

Burial was in Highland Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to Winters School of Music at William Carey University or the American Alzheimer’s Association.