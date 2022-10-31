The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum’s November exhibit is the largest “I Spy” yet, and it is on loan from The Office of Collecting and Design in Las Vegas, NV. The Office of Collecting and Design is a museum and library of diminutive, lost, forgotten and obsolete objects. “We discovered this gem of a museum and library, and wanted to share its treasures with our visitors and guests,” said Rick Taylor, Executive Director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which manages the Pocket Museum. “Throughout the next year we will bring more traveling exhibits to our museum so that people can experience and see collections that they might not otherwise have the opportunity to visit.”

A yellow clocktower and a boot that is pink,

A red painted flower and an eye that that can’t blink

A television that’s playing a show called “Get Smart”,

A gray key of escape and a red baby cart!

Find “O-63” and a dude’s brown mustache,

A mouse cute as Milo and a “fifty” in cash!

A dark blue clothespin and a white loafer with socks,

A little red puppy and a block with an ox.

Spy “Ted’s” bottle cap and some stamps from down under,

Do you see an orange star and 9 turtles, we wonder??

The November exhibit will be on display November 1 st through November 30 th .