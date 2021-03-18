Being dominant on the defensive side of the soccer field was something Oak Grove had anticipated, especially out of senior midfielder Noah Roblin.

However, what was unexpected was the offensive production Roblin provided for the Warriors, along with his dominant defense. Roblin’s ability to impact the ball on both sides of the field was key in helping Oak Grove reach the second round of the 6A playoffs and secure a region title, which is what earned him the honor Pine Belt Sports Boys Soccer Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

“(The honor) means a lot to have all the years of training and playing your heart out every week to finally have it recognized for all of it,” Roblin said. “It’s just an honor to have that praise and having that memory of looking on my four years to know that we kind of did something.”

Roblin led Oak Grove with 11 goals and also recorded five assists, but he was also vital in helping the Warrior defense allow just seven goals in their 15 games played.

“We came in this year with a real different attitude than what we had last year,” Roblin said. “I give all the praise to (my team), and what they have done because without them, we wouldn’t have the season that we had. It’s all up to my defenders and my goalie and them doing their part back there. They did everything they could for the perfect season.”

Roblin played a larger role on offense because senior striker Miller Hayden battled an injury for the first half of the season, which led to the Warrior coaching staff turning to him to fill the void. While Roblin has played various levels of soccer and even in Europe as well as multiple positions on the field, playing striker was new for him.

“I did not expect that,” Roblin said. “Originally, the plan was going to be me and Miller (Hayden) we have been friends since we were eight years old, that I was going to get the assists and he was going to get the goals. When he came down with an injury, Coach came up to me and kind of said that you’ll have to be that man now.

“High school is the only time I have ever played striker. It was more of a mental adjustment than a tactical adjustment. I had to get used to staying up because I wanted to get back into that defensive role and stop shots, but I had to maintain myself and stay up top.”

According to Oak Grove coach Jessie Lang, Roblin’s leadership and ability to pass adjustments to his teammates mid-game were critical in the Warriors’ season.

“The kids selected him as captain overwhelmingly,” Lang said. “He was the main choice for captain. The kids like him, and they respect him. He was one of those players that can lead the kids on the field and encourages them. He gets on them when they are slacking. If you are going to be any good, you have to have players that can do that for you. The best comparison to make, being an old football coach, he’s like the quarterback out there. He made sure everybody was out to where they were supposed to be.

“His attention to detail (is what makes him good). He does all the little things in practice. We go back and work on the basic touches (like) inside of the foot, outside of the foot, turns, receptions, and he works on all of those little things.”

Lang credits Roblin’s attention to detail and his soccer I.Q. for helping him to not only be an effective striker, but for being able to play any position on the field if needed.

“I think he played everything for us this year except the backline,” Lang said. “He could have played that, and that’s what he’ll probably play in college. He played defensive end, attacking mid, striker, wing (and) we probably would have played him at the goal if we would have gotten desperate.

“We were playing him more at the attacking midfielder (position). We were hoping that he was going to be the one playing the ball to our wingers and our strikers more for their scoring. He’s so smart, as far as the game goes, that when he makes a pass, he puts himself in a position to get the ball back. A lot of times that brought him in front of the goal.”

Roblin will get to continue his soccer career at Hastings College in Nebraska.

“He’s got skills,” Lang said. “He’s a tall kid. He’s not the fastest kid, but he’s quick. His soccer I.Q. is high because he always seems to be where he needs to be. You don’t catch him out of position very often.

“We kind of expected big things from him, and he expects big things from himself.”