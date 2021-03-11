Want to get a head start on the 2021 turkey season? If you’re a turkey hunter, sure you do, and the way to do that legally is to grab a kid, age 15 or younger, and take him or her hunting. Of course, you won’t be allowed to tote your own gun because Mississippi’s Spring Youth season won’t close until March 14, so you’d better hurry.

Then, it’s on to Mississippi’s regular Spring season March 15 through May 1. You grownup girls and boys can hunt on your own then, or you can continue to take and educate our youth on the basics of turkey hunting and conservation.

Either way is fine, but taking a kid is special. To wit, though I sometimes have trouble remembering my own name, I have no problem recalling the days I took my son, Daniel, when he was only eight or nine. I remember his first turkey, not to mention the morning we scored a double. When two gobblers came to my calls, he shot the first, while the other retreated to a thicket. Daniel started to get up and go to his turkey, but I grabbed him, sat him back down and cut loose with a series of loud yelps.

Eventually, while his bird was flopping like a fish out of water, the other gobbler came back to get in on the action. And, as gobblers often do, the second bird pounced on the flopping bird and began spurring it to no end. When I got a clear shot, I let the bully have a load of number fours, which resulted in two flopping birds.

Then, there was a slight problem. You see, one of the toms had a beard much longer and thicker than the other, and the trouble was that neither Daniel nor I knew who shot which. Actually, there was no problem; I was more than thrilled to let the kid claim the bigger bird, and for all I know, he probably killed it! So, you see, Youth turkey season doesn’t have to end just because the regular season begins.

OUTLOOK IS GOOD

From what this old hunter witnessed during all of deer season, there oughta be plenty of birds to go around. It appears that south Mississippi not only had a great hatch last year, but mature gobblers seem to be aplenty, even though my “resident” birds seem to have disappeared from the face of the earth.

No problem. Part of the fun of turkey hunting is scouting and locating new areas the birds have moved to. It only gets “funner,” too, when you do! So, if the turkeys seem to have vacated the premises when the season opens, get out and scout.

FIRST THINGS FIRST

But whoa! If you haven’t taken care of business, don’t head to the woods before doing things like inspecting, cleaning, lubricating and firing your turkey gun. Admittedly, I’m guilty of procrastination, and I haven’t fired either of my two old Remington 12 gauge shotguns. I think I’ll do that today. If you haven’t already, so should you. Check and practice with your calls, too. Make sure mouth call reeds are still flexible. Sand or chalk friction calls. Organize other equipment, such as your camo and ammo. Actually, that, too, can all be a part of the fun of turkey hunting. Sadly paying the cost of today’s ammo isn’t fun, but that’s another story for another day.

As usual, this Weekly Mistake could go on and on about the things you can do to enhance your turkey season. But you turkey hunters already know what to do, and doing so would only serve to bore you more. I do have one more small piece of advice, though. And that is, when you go, try to take a kid huntin’ (or fishin’) with you … every time you can.

Hattiesburg native Phil DiFatta is a lifelong outdoorsman who has written a newspaper column since 1982. Email him at pdifatta@hotmail.com.