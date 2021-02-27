Oak Grove had nine players from its soccer programs sign to play at the collegiate level on Wednesday.

The boys' team had seven players sign which is the most ever in the program's history.

It's the biggest signing class we have ever had," Oak Grove boys coach Jesse Lang said. "That just goes to some of the work they put in since they were freshmen.

We had two other seniors that could have signed, and they just decided that they were done. They put the work in. They made themselves available to talk to and everything. It's just a testament to half the work they put in and gives them a chance to play again at the next level.

Kelston Seymour and Nick Jenkins signed with Southwest Community College, while Zach Metz signed with Pearl River Community College. Pacey Johnson and Parker Sellers signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community Colleges and Noah Roblin signed with Hastings College.

Miller Hayden signed a Division I scholarship with the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

"I've been playing club soccer with a team called Alabama FC that's from Birmingham, and so I travel up there almost every weekend for games," Hayden said. "My uncle lives there, so I know the area. Then UAB, the school I have been to campus a few times and a few recruiting camps there. It was easy for them to come to watch me play because I was playing in Birmingham, so everything just kind of lined up. I knew it was a school I wanted to play at."

The Oak Grove girls team signed two players, with Keimirra Lewis signing with Southern Miss and Zaria Meyers going to Jones College.

"It was really important to me because I'll be able to play locally for my family and friends to come to watch the games," Lewis said. "The coaches and team are phenomenal. USM has always been my top choice. It was just a really exciting opportunity to have."

According to Oak Grove girls coach Clay Smith, both players left a lasting legacy with the program as both were chosen as the team's captains.

"(Mirra) is one of those special kids throughout all the years that I have taught and coach," Smith said. "She is definitely one of those special kids that I have enjoyed coaching. She's not only talented, but she is also a good kid. She is very coachable, does everything you ask, works hard in practice. She is a great student in the classroom and has great sportsmanship on the field.

"(Zaria) is just another great kid that has been an honor to coach. Zaria is god gifted with speed.

Zaria has that breakaway track speed. She is another great kid on the field and a great kid in the classroom. They are both strong, gifted athletes. I loved coaching them."