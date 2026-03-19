POPLARVILLE, Miss. — No. 3 Pearl River baseball's Drew Harrison (Madison; Germantown) has been named National Junior College Athletic Association Pitcher of the Week following a dominant performance on the mound for the Wildcats.

Harrison turned in an electric outing against Southwest, tossing five no-hit innings in a 10-0 run-rule victory over the Bears. The right-hander struck out seven and allowed just two baserunners — one via walk and one on an error.

The freshman has continued to settle in as a key arm for Pearl River. Over his last three appearances, Harrison has logged 12 1/3 innings, allowing just two earned runs for a 1.46 ERA during that stretch.

On the season, Harrison is 4-0 with a 5.12 ERA across 31 2/3 innings pitched, totaling 36 strikeouts.

NEXT UP

Pearl River returns to action Saturday for a 2/5 p.m. doubleheader against East Mississippi.

TICKETS

Season and single-game tickets are on sale now at PRCCAthletics.com/Tickets. Season tickets are $120. Single-game tickets are $9 if purchased in advance or $11 if purchased on game day.

TUNE IN

All home Pearl River baseball games are livestreamed for free at PRCCMedia.com/Gold. Fans with Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV devices can also watch the Wildcat broadcasts by downloading the "Pearl River CC" channel from their app stores.

Games will also be available over the air in Pearl River County by tuning into 1320-AM and 106.9 FM. The radio broadcast is also available at WRJWRadio.com and by downloading the WRJW app.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on X (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).