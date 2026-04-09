SUMMIT, Miss — No. 3 Pearl River softball exploded for nine runs in the final three innings of game two to earn a split with No. 24 Southwest, falling 4-3 and winning 10-1. With the victory, PRCC reached the 30-win mark on the year.

"I'm proud of this team," head coach Christie Meeks said. "They swung it well. I'm proud our girls came back to win game two with grit and resilience. That's what will continue to separate them. We have to keep fighting through the rest of conference play and let it play out."

GAME ONE

Pearl River (30-6 overall; 14-4 MACCC) opened the scoring against Southwest (24-12; 11-9) in game one. In the second inning, Ana Acree (Mobile, Ala.; Alma Bryant) delivered a one-out double, setting up Jaycee Holifield (Laurel; Stringer). Holifield followed with a two-run home run over the center-field fence, giving the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.

Southwest answered in the third inning with a sacrifice fly to left fielder Kai Goodman (New Orleans, La.; John Curtis) cutting the deficit to 2-1. The Bears added another run in the fourth to tie the game.

Pearl River regained the lead in the sixth inning when Maeli Ben (Conehatta; Newton County) led off with a home run to straightaway center field. Southwest responded again in the bottom of the inning, taking a 4-3 lead.

The Wildcats loaded the bases in the seventh but were unable to bring the tying run home.

Ann Elise Duncan (McComb; Brookhaven Academy) started in the circle for Pearl River, pitching 5 2/3 innings. She allowed three earned runs and struck out five. Holifield was the only Wildcat with multiple hits.

GAME TWO

After dropping the opener, Pearl River turned to sophomore Ana-Grace Garcia (Baton Rouge, La.; St. Joseph's) in the circle, and she delivered a complete-game performance. Garcia struck out 13 and allowed just one run on a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Pearl River took the lead before Garcia threw her first pitch. Goodman was hit by a pitch to lead off the game and moved to second during Addy Grace Alexander's (Poplarville) at-bat. Alexander then singled to move Goodman to third. Despite a double play in the next at-bat, Goodman scored to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.

After two scoreless innings, Southwest tied the game in the fourth on a solo home run, making it 1-1. Pearl River responded in the fifth when Teegan DeWitt (Pass Christian; Hancock) hit a two-run home run to put the Wildcats back in front, 3-1. The long ball was her first of the year in just her eighth at-bat.

The Wildcats broke the game open in the sixth, scoring four runs on five hits. Natalee Eaves (Louisville; Choctaw Central) reached to lead off the inning and later scored on a double by Shania Fondren (Batesville; South Panola). Fondren scored on a single by Ben, who then came home on Holifield's second home run of the doubleheader.

Leading 7-1, Pearl River added three more runs in the seventh. Alexander and Fondren each reached base to start the inning and both scored on Ben's second hit of the game. Ben later sprinted across the plate to cap the scoring.

Garcia closed out the game in the seventh to secure a 10-1 victory for Pearl River.

Garcia's final line included seven innings, one run, five hits, four walks and an incredible 13 strikeouts.

DeWitt had a 3-for-3 showing at the plate, driving in a pair of runs. Alexander, Fondren, Ben and Holifield each had two hits. Holifield drove in four runs and Ben drove in two.

NEXT UP

Pearl River heads back home to host Mississippi Delta in a doubleheader Saturday at 12/2 p.m.

TICKETS

Season and single-game tickets are on sale now at PRCCAthletics.com/Tickets.

TUNE IN

All home Pearl River softball games are livestreamed for free at PRCCMedia.com/Gold. Fans with Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV devices can also watch the Wildcat broadcasts by downloading the "Pearl River CC" channel from their app stores.

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