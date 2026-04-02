MERIDIAN, Miss. — The No. 3 Pearl River softball team weathered late pushes in both ends of a doubleheader against Meridian on Tuesday, holding firm to complete the sweep. The Wildcats took the opener 6-4 before edging the nightcap 6-5.

"Our hitters did a really good job of carrying a lot of the weight today. I'm proud of them for stringing hits together throughout the lineup," head coach Christie Meeks said. "I'm proud of this team and how they handle adversity when it hits. They rise to the occasion. They're confident, calm and composed."

GAME ONE

Teegan DeWitt (Pass Christian; Hancock) was in control early for Pearl River (29-5 overall; 13-3 MACCC), striking out seven and holding Meridian (21-20; 7-9) scoreless through the first four innings.

PRCC manufactured runs in the first and third as Anastasia Acree (Mobile, Ala.; Alma Bryant) delivered RBI groundouts in each frame to make it 2-0. The Wildcats added three more in the fifth. With two aboard, Maeli Ben (Conehatta; Newton County) drove a ball to the wall for a two-run double, and two batters later, Jaycee Holifield (Laurel; Stringer) followed with an RBI single to extend the lead to 5-0.

The Eagles answered in the fifth with an RBI single and a triple to cut the deficit to 5-2.

Pearl River added an insurance run in the seventh when Shania Fondren (Batesville; South Panola) doubled and Acree brought her home with a double of her own, pushing the lead to 6-2.

Meridian threatened late, scoring twice in the seventh and bringing the tying run to the plate, but a flyout to center field ended the game at 6-4.

DeWitt (10-0) went the distance, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out eight.

Fondren finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Kai Goodman (New Orleans, La.; John Curtis) and Natalee Eaves (Louisville; Choctaw Central) each had two hits. Acree drove in three runs, while Ben added two RBIs.

GAME TWO

Pearl River struck first again in the nightcap. After reaching on a fielder's choice, Eaves stole second and scored on Ben's RBI single to make it 1-0.

Meridian answered in the second, using a two-run double and a Wildcat error to take a 3-1 lead.

The Wildcats responded in the fourth. Addy Grace Alexander (Poplarville) drew a leadoff walk, and Zion Seals (Shannon; Nettleton) followed with an RBI single. Eaves then delivered a go-ahead two-run double, and Fondren capped the inning with a two-run home run — her 21st of the season — to give PRCC a 6-3 advantage.

The Eagles chipped away, scoring once in the fourth and putting pressure on again in the sixth. With runners on and a 6-4 lead, Pearl River turned to right-hander Ann Elise Duncan (McComb; Brookhaven Academy). Meridian plated a run on a wild pitch, but Duncan limited the damage to keep the lead at 6-5.

In the seventh, Meridian again threatened, drawing a leadoff walk and stealing second to put the tying run in scoring position. A groundout moved the runner to third, but Duncan responded with a three-pitch strikeout and induced a weak flyout to left to seal the win.

Ana-Grace Garcia (Baton Rouge, La.; St. Joseph's) earned the win (12-0), allowing five runs on five hits and four walks over five innings while striking out three. Duncan picked up the save with two scoreless innings and three strikeouts.

"I'm proud of Ann Elise for being free enough to compete," Meeks said. "She's done this from the fall until now. She continues to compete. We've got a staff that genuinely has each other's backs."

Goodman went a perfect 3-for-3 at the top of the lineup.

"Kai played free today — and every time she was on base, she found a way to third," Meeks said. "Every inning she put so much pressure on their team."

Eaves had two hits and two RBIs, while Fondren drove in two. Acree drew two walks.

NEXT UP

Pearl River returns to Wildcat Stadium Saturday for a 12/2 p.m. doubleheader against Mississippi Delta.

TICKETS

Season and single-game tickets are on sale now at PRCCAthletics.com/Tickets.

TUNE IN

All home Pearl River softball games are livestreamed for free at PRCCMedia.com/Gold. Fans with Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV devices can also watch the Wildcat broadcasts by downloading the "Pearl River CC" channel from their app stores.

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