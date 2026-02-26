SCOOBA, Miss. — Pitching prevailed as the No. 2 Pearl River baseball team went 2-0 on the road, defeating East Mississippi 9-5 and Southwest 7-4.

"(Tanner) Busby stepped up on the mound on such short notice for us," said head coach Michael Avalon. "I was really proud of him taking the baseball and wanting the baseball. He was exactly what we needed. He gave a good start and let us get our feet under us. (JP) Abt was able to do the same thing in game two. You saw a little more confidence from Abt today on the mound."

GAME ONE

Pearl River (17-6 overall) wasted no time setting the tone against East Mississippi (6-16), scoring early and often in a commanding 9-5 victory.

Gatlin Pitts (Fairhope, Ala.; Bayside Academy) reached on an error to open the game and immediately applied pressure, swiping both second and third base. The aggressive baserunning paid off two batters later when Coy Clements (Hattiesburg; Oak Grove) drove him in, giving the Wildcats a 1-0 lead after the first inning.

The second inning proved to be the decisive frame, as Pearl River did most of its damage at the plate. Jackson Beddoe (Sulphur, La.) sparked the rally by reaching second on a ball to left field. Landon Hawkins (Sumrall) followed with a single through the six-hole, putting runners on the corners with one out. Colton Strange (Yukon, Okla.) was then hit by a pitch to load the bases, setting the stage for more fireworks.

Pitts delivered an RBI single to bring home a run and keep the line moving. Moments later, Jackson Estes(Madison; Germantown) cleared the bases with a line-drive triple into the right-field gap, stretching the Wildcats' lead to 5-0.

On the mound, Tanner Busby (Picayune) was dominant early. Through two innings, he allowed no hits and just two baserunners, keeping East Mississippi off balance. With a 5-0 cushion in the third, Ethan Garner (Madison; Jackson Prep) added to the advantage with a solo home run over the right-field fence, pushing the lead to six. The blast was his first of the year.

East Mississippi answered with a run in the bottom half of the inning, but Pearl River quickly responded. After two walks and a single by Estes, Chap Cook (Canton; Canton Academy) grounded out to shortstop, allowing Pitts to score from third and extend the lead to 7-1.

Busby wrapped up his outing after four strong innings, surrendering just one hit, one run and two walks while striking out four in his seventh appearance of the season.

The Lions mounted a comeback in the fifth, launching a three-run homer that trimmed the deficit to 7-4. However, the Wildcats added insurance in the sixth. Strange reached base to set the table once again, and Estes delivered his fourth RBI of the night with a double to left field. Two batters later, Cook singled to bring home another run and make it 9-4.

East Mississippi pushed across one final run in the seventh, but it wasn't enough, as Pearl River secured the 9-5 win.

GAME TWO

Game two against Southwest (14-6) remained scoreless until the second inning, when Garner broke the stalemate in emphatic fashion. Garner launched his second home run of the day, giving Pearl River a 1-0 advantage.

The Wildcats added to their lead in the third. Pitts and Estes ripped back-to-back doubles, and Estes later came home on a wild pitch to push the margin to 3-0.

Southwest responded, battling back to tie the game at 3-3 and prompting a pitching change for Pearl River. JP Abt (Brandon; Hartfield) entered in relief and was outstanding, tossing 3 2/3 hitless, scoreless innings. He allowed just one baserunner while earning the win and steadying the Wildcats in a tense, back-and-forth contest.

The score remained deadlocked until the top of the seventh, when Pearl River broke through in a big way. Gardener Young (Madison; Jackson Prep) drew a leadoff walk, and Kyler King (Picayune) followed with a single. A sacrifice bunt moved both runners into scoring position, and with first base open, Estes was intentionally walked to load the bases.

With the game tied and the bases loaded, Coy Clements delivered, lining an RBI single to give the Wildcats the lead and keep the bases full. Garner then came through again, blasting a triple into the right-center gap to clear the bases and extend the advantage to 7-3.

Dalton Graham (Conehatta; Newton County) took over in the final frame and allowed only a solo home run while striking out two. His steady finish secured a 7-4 victory for Pearl River.

NEXT UP

Pearl River travels to Goodman to take on Coahoma and Holmes Friday at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The games will be livestreamed at HolmesCCMedia.com.