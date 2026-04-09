RAYMOND, Miss. — No. 1 Pearl River baseball couldn't capitalize on early chances in the opener, falling 11-3, but responded in emphatic fashion in game two, salvaging a split with Hinds behind a 12-2 win in the nightcap.

"We responded and played a lot better in game two. They're a physical team and are really tough to play at home," head coach Michael Avalon said. "When you're the number one team in the country, you're going to get everyone's best, and we got their best today. We had so many opportunities in game one and just couldn't get the big hit."

GAME ONE

Pearl River (37-9 overall; 19-3 MACCC) couldn't cash in on its opportunities in the opener against Hinds (26-17; 12-10). The Wildcats surrendered two runs in each of the first two innings before a four-run fourth stretched the deficit to 8-0. The Eagles added another run in the fifth to make it 9-0.

PRCC showed signs of life in the sixth. Jackson Hood (Madison; Germantown) ignited the inning with a solo home run to left, and the Wildcats followed with more traffic. Jackson Estes ripped a two-run single into right to trim the deficit to 9-3.

Hinds answered with two runs in the eighth to put the game away, 11-3. Pearl River stranded 11 runners in the loss.

Drew Harrison (Madison; Germantown) allowed four runs in two innings of work. Jarvis Woody (Ridgeland) tossed 1 2/3 innings, allowing four runs, while Dalton Graham (Conehatta; Newton County) worked 3 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on five hits. Tyrese Johnson (West Point) added a scoreless inning in relief.

Estes was a bright spot, going a perfect 5-for-5 — the first five-hit game for Pearl River since Ian Montz accomplished the feat in 2023 against Southwest — while driving in two runs. Kyler King (Picayune) added two hits.

GAME TWO

Pearl River wasted no time responding in the nightcap.

Three pitches into the game, Gatlin Pitts (Fairhope; Bayside Academy) launched a solo home run to left to give the Wildcats an early lead. After Coy Clements (Hattiesburg; Oak Grove) and Hood reached with singles, Nico Williams (Gulfport) lined a two-run double down the left-field line to make it 3-0.

Making his first start since Jan. 29, Cal Culpepper (Meridian; Clarkdale) set the tone by retiring the side in order in the first. The Wildcats backed him with a five-run second inning. Pitts drove in two with a single, Estes followed with an RBI double, and Clements added a run-scoring single. Williams capped the surge with his second double in as many innings to push the lead to 8-0.

Hinds managed solo home runs in the second and third, but the Wildcats' pitching staff took control from there. Culpepper handed things off after three innings, and Colin Jenkins (Mt. Olive; Simpson Academy) delivered two scoreless frames before Landon Watts (Picayune) took over.

Watts was dominant, striking out the side on 11 pitches in the sixth and finishing with five strikeouts across two scoreless innings.

Pearl River added four more runs in the sixth. Landon Hawkins (Sumrall) drove in a run with a single, King followed with a two-run knock, and Pitts capped the inning with another RBI single to extend the lead to 12-2.

Pitts led the offense, going 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Williams finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two doubles, while Clements and King each recorded two hits.

NEXT UP

Pearl River returns to Dub Herring Park Saturday for a 2/5 p.m. doubleheader against Holmes.

TICKETS

Season and single-game tickets are on sale now at PRCCAthletics.com/Tickets. Single-game tickets are $9 if purchased in advance or $11 if purchased on game day.

TUNE IN

All home Pearl River baseball games are livestreamed for free at PRCCMedia.com/Gold. Fans with Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV devices can also watch the Wildcat broadcasts by downloading the "Pearl River CC" channel from their app stores.

Games will also be available over the air in Pearl River County by tuning into 1320-AM and 106.9 FM. The radio broadcast is also available at WRJWRadio.com and by downloading the WRJW app.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on X (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).