Obituaries for week of Nov. 7

William Cecil Courtney Sr.

64, of Purvis

William Cecil Courtney Sr. died Oct. 31, 2019, at his home. Services were Nov. 3 with burial in Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery.

Survivors include two sons, Billy Courtney of Purvis and Brodie Courtney; one daughter, Jennifer Courtney; one grandson; one granddaughter; long-term friend, Beverly Courtney, all of Purvis; two sisters, Peggy Price of Mason City, Iowa and Patsy Courtney of Purvis; six brothers, Robert Earl Hornsby, Charles Courtney, Lavon Courtney, Lonnie Courtney, Larry Courtney, and Grady Courtney, all of Purvis.

Barbara O. Cloy

95, of Hattiesburg

Barbara O. “Bobbye” Cloy died Oct. 30, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. Services were Nov. 4 with burial in Highland Cemetery.

Mrs. Cloy was an active member of Hardy Street Baptist Church. She was a retired bookkeeper, previously working at the Hattiesburg American and Walter P. Jones, CPA.

Thomas E. Herrin

75, of Lumberton

Thomas E. Herrin died Nov. 2, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Mr. Herrin was a retired welder and was a member of the Pentecostal faith.

Survivors include his wife, Lena Herrin of Lumberton; a son, Christopher Herrin of Lumberton; a daughter, Cherie D. Gray of Lumberton; three sisters, Joyce Temple of Lumberton, Barbara Burkhalter of Hattiesburg and Nora Smith of Tennessee; a brother, Victor Herrin of Lumberton; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Sally B. Herrington

89, of Hattiesburg

Sally B. Herrington died Nov. 4 2019, at Brookdale Memory Care. Graveside services were Nov. 6 at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.

Survivors include one son, Dr. James Michael Herrington of Hattiesburg; one daughter, Dr. Lisa Herrington Forsyth of Hattiesburg; three grandchildren.

Evan Davidson Hibbets

8, of Hattiesburg

Evan Davidson Hibbets died Nov. 3, 2019. A visitation was held Nov. 5 in Hattiesburg. Another visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Harvest Church in West Monroe. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Harvest Church with burial at Lapine Assembly of God Church in West Monroe.

Survivors include his parents, David and Aleecia Hibbets; one sister, Jayden; one brother, Gabriel; maternal grandfather, Gary Roshto and his wife, Beverly; paternal grandparents, Ronnie and Teresa Hibbets; great-grandmother, Albertia Roshto; great-grandfather, Reggie Horton.

J.C. Jordan

76, of Hattiesburg

J. C. Jordan died Oct. 31, 2019, at Merit Health Wesley Medical Center. Services were Nov. 3 with burial in Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Jordan was a member of River of Life Church. He was a Perry County supervisor for MDOT during his 18-plus years of work.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Shirley Jordan of Hattiesburg; his daughter, Amy McCardle of Hattiesburg; his three sisters, Lena Patterson, Beverly Riley, and Margaret Smith; one grandson; one granddaughter; two great-grandsons; two great-granddaughters; a step-granddaughter; a step-grandson; seven step-great-grandchildren.

Wanda Nell Mayfield

85, of Hattiesburg

Wanda Nell Mayfield died Nov. 4, 2019, at Merit Health Wesley. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Collins City Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 12 noon at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.

Miss Mayfield was a member of 38th Avenue Baptist Church.

Survivors include a number of cousins.

Bobby D. Miller

71, of Hattiesburg

Bobby D. Miller died Nov. 2, 2019, at his home. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Court Street United Methodist Church with burial at 11:30 p.m. Nov. 8 in Machpelah Cemetery in Pascagoula. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Mr. Miller retired from F&S Prestress Company and was a member of Court Street United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Miller of Hattiesburg; one son, Bobby Lee Miller; four daughters, Nancy Miller, Christina Moody, Patricia Aguilar, and Francys Albertson all of Hattiesburg; one brother, James Miller of Moss Point; 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Kyra Cheyanne Nicholson

12, of Richton

Kyra Cheyanne Nicholson died Oct. 30, 2019. Services were Nov. 5 at First Assembly of God with burial in the Welcome Home Cemetery in Ovett.

She was a 5th-grade student at Richton Elementary School.

Survivors include her parents, Travis and Lisa Nicholson of Richton; brother, Kayden Nicholson of Richton; grandparents, Russell and Ann Nicholson of Richton; grandparents, Edward and Dessie Nichols of Ovett.

Jo Ellen Slade Lott

81, of Dixie

Jo Ellen Slade Lott died Oct. 29, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House. Services were Nov. 1 with burial in Dixie Cemetery.

Mrs. Lott was a retired art teacher with the Forrest County School System and a member of Dixie Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Sherman N. Lott of the Dixie Community; one son, Greg Lott of the Dixie Community; two daughters, Regina Smith of Poplarville and Stacy Schultze of Daphne, Ala.; two sisters, Faye Adams of Bonita Springs, Fla. and Nadine Sumrall of the Dixie Community; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Dale Ivan Spiers

64, of Sumrall

Dale Ivan Spiers died Oct. 31, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital. Services were Nov. 7 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Oak Grove with burial in McNeill Cemetery.

Mr. Spiers was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had served as bishop for five years in the Hattiesburg and Oak Grove Wards. He retired from American General Insurance Company.

Survivors include his wife, Dodie Spiers of Sumrall; two sons, Branson Spiers of Sumrall, Stuart Spiers of Oak Grove; three daughters, Jessica McLemore of Petal, Adrienne Smith of Sumrall, Jennifer Westcott of Tupelo; two brothers, Terry Spiers of McNeill, Gene Spiers of McComb; one sister, Carolyn Blalock of Liberty; and 17 grandchildren.

Sylvia Anna Sulser

96, of Hattiesburg

Sylvia Anna “Sylvania” Thomisee, Dalme, Sulser, died Oct. 29, 2019, at Alden Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care. A prayer service was held Nov. 1 at St. Fabian Catholic Church in Hattiesburg with burial at Hill Crest Memorial Park in Haughton, La.

Mrs. Sulser was born March 26, 1923 in Boyce, Rapides Parish, La. She was a beautician for more than 20 years and spent 30 years as a caregiver.

Survivors include her son, Lester Dalme; 5 granddaughters; 10 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson.

Jocelyn Stabler-Tippett

65, of Hattiesburg

Joycelyn “Lyn” Dominick StablerTippett died Oct. 28, 2019, due to cancer-related complications. A memorial service was held Nov. 4 at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Hattiesburg.

Mrs. Stabler-Tippett was born April 11, 1954, in Greenville, Ala., the daughter of Lemuel Clay Stabler, Jr. and Gloria Moore Stable. She graduated from Houston Academy in 1972. She earned a BA in psychology from Troy State College, and an MA in industrial-organizational psychology at the University of Alabama Birmingham. She worked in human resources for Martin Marietta at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans.

She earned a PhD in International Development from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2002, and then co-founded the non-profit Mississippi Technology Alliance, serving as vice president of Policy and Analysis. She was involved with Christ Episcopal Church in Bay Saint Louis.

She entered discernment at Saint Columb’s Episcopal Church in Ridgeland and Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church in Madison. She enrolled the University of the South’s School of Theology and was ordained a deacon, then priest, and placed at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Columbia. In 2016, she accepted the call to serve as rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in Mount Airy, NC.

Survivors include her husband of 13 years, Robert Tippett; two brothers, Lemuel Clay “Chip” Stabler III Stabler of Ponte Verdra Beach, Fla. and Richard Moore Stabler of Montgomery, Ala., and her three children, Michael Joseph Giardino of Zurich, Switzerland, Luca Gerard Giardino of Marietta, Ga., and Andrea “Annie” Elizabeth Nettles of Purvis; a son, Simon Rael Tippett, and daughter, Lydia Paige Tippett; six grandchildren.

Teresa Harper Tynes

56, of Tylertown

Teresa Tynes died Oct. 30, 2019, after being involved in a car accident. No memorial service will be held.

Ms. Tynes was born March 27, 1963. She grew up in Morton, where she was active in her school affairs. She was president of her class and editor of Morton''s High School Annual. She graduated from her class with Special Honors.

Teresa attended Southwest Community College and University of Southern Mississippi. She was a member of Tylertown Baptist Church.

Survivors include her mother, Mary Kate Bowling Harper and daughter, Allison Skaggs of Gulfport.

Matthew Allan Wall

15, of Oak Grove

Matthew Allan Wall died Oct. 31, 2019, at his home. Services were Nov. 4 at Sumrall United Methodist Church with burial in Highland Cemetery.

Matthew was a member of Sumrall United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his parents, Randy and Jill Wall of the Oak Grove Community; sister, Caitlin Wall of the Oak Grove Community; maternal grandmother, Betty F. Montgomery of Sumrall, MS; paternal grandmother, Dorothy B. Wall of Meridian.