RODNEY ATKINS: Thursday October 17 at the Saenger

Platinum country music superstar Rodney Atkins is bringing his ‘Caught Up In the Country’ tour to Hattiesburg Thursday for a special performance at the Saenger Theater.

Atkins released his highly-anticipated fifth studio album, via Curb Records in May, marking his first long-form collection of original material since 2011.

The boot-stomping title track, featuring the Fisk Jubilee Singers, has garnered more than 89 million streams on Spotify since its release. In addition, the song spawned a digital-only remix single from Dutch DJ Sam Feldt, which became a surprise viral hit.

“With an album, you're building a house, not just trying to build a back porch. I needed to try things, not limit myself to just sing the notes and get out of the way,” said Atkins. “I wanted to really tell a story in the shape and the melody of these songs—there's more diversity on this record than I've ever had before—and to really take time to figure out the nuances because, ultimately, it's a whole bunch of nuances that add up to make something special.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. start. An outside blcok party in front of the Saenger begins at 5:30 p.m.