Petal Showchoirs hold first performances

It’s been a long off-season for Petal High School Showchoir.

Which is why the group – which is made up of the all-female Innovations and the male-and-female Soundsations – are stoked for the first show of the 2019-20 school year, set for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Petal Performing Arts Center.

Both groups will reprise their 2017 shows, with the Innovations performing “Plaids vs. Plastics” and the Soundsations performing their “Bonnie and Clyde” Show.

“We’re excited,” said Shanna Luckett, director of choirs at the high school. “This performance is actually a week earlier than it normally is, so I’ve been stressing, but our seniors have done a really great job of stepping up and leading by example this year.

“So I’m really excited. Even though it’s a week earlier, I think it’s going to be one of the best shows we’ve ever had.”

After the groups are done performing, participants will move to the high school gymnasium for “The Roaring ‘20s Gala.”

“We were trying to do it like a speakeasy, but since it’s a school, we kind of had to be careful on that one,” Luckett said. “We’ll have dinner, solo entertainment and door prizes.”

Tickets are $20 each for the performance and the dinner, or $10 for just the performance. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Luckett at (601) 583-8323 or by email at shanna.luckett@petalschools.com. They can also be purchased from showchoir members.

“We hope to fill the auditorium over here, and then we have about 600 seats in the gym for dinner,” Luckett said. “So we would love to fill all that up.

“I think there’s going to be more people over here in the auditorium than at dinner, but we’d love for people to stick around for dinner and have door prizes afterwards.”