Petal Showchoir to hold debut Dinner Theater show

As the Petal High School Show Choir gears up for its competition season, the group – made up of the all-girl Innovations and the girl-and-boy Soundsations – will hold its Dinner Theater debut show to give audiences a preview of the routines it will perform to compete around the country.

The event, which bears a theme of “A Night in Black and White,” will be held January 24 and 25 in the Petal Performing Arts Center adjacent to the high school.

“We’re anxious, excited, nervous – all of the above,” said Shanna Luckett, director of choirs at the high school. “We have a new choreographer this year, so that’s making me very excited and anxious at the same time.

“For both groups, this is going to be a completely new style – nothing like anyone has seen before with the Petal show choirs.”

The Innovations’ show will take place with a 1950s backdrop, with the housewives of the time branching out to realize there is more to life than the typical ‘50s fare of cooking, cleaning and buying appliances. The second half of the show will highlight a few famous women from the 1960s.

“So we have a song for Jackie Kennedy, and we actually have a student that’s representing Jackie Kennedy,” Luckett said. “We have Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and we have Aretha Franklin.

“So we’ll be representing politics, Hollywood and music, and what we can do as women. We’re just realizing that we can come into our own and do our own thing, and we don’t have to do what everybody tells us we should do.”

The Soundsations will feature a game-themed show, following the games – including Duck-Duck-Goose, musical chairs and board games – that a certain character played in his childhood. The guys will then move on to Pac-Man Fever to represent the arcade era, while the girls will do console games, such as Mario Kart on the Nintendo 64, before following up with phones and newer games.

“We’re kind of following one person’s journey through life and different games that he plays,” Luckett said. “It’s a lot of fun – we’re supposed to be having fun on stage, and I think everybody loves games.

“We’re kind of hoping to dive back into peoples’ childhood and bring back memories of maybe games they used to play and things like that. It’s just a fun set.”

Dinner and solos will begin at 7 p.m. both nights in the Petal High School gymnasium. Dinner includes creamy parmesan baked chicken, long grain and wild rice, crunchy tossed Romaine salad, bread, dessert, and tea or water.

At approximately 8 p.m., the event will move to the Performing Arts Center for the competition shows. Tickets for the dinner and show are $20 each, or $10 for the show only. Tickets can be purchased from any show choir member or from Luckett by calling (601) 583-8323.

“Dinner starts at 7:00, so if they just want to come see the shows, they need to wait until around 7:45 before they show up, or they’re going to sit in the auditorium forever,” Luckett said.