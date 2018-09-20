Petal show choir gears up for Fall Fling

The Petal High School Show Choir has spent the last seven weeks perfecting their routines, and the results of that work will be on full display this weekend at the Fall Fling fundraiser.

The event, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Petal Performing Arts Center adjacent to the high school, marks the first performance of the school year for the Innovations and Soundsations show choirs.

“It’s a big deal,” said Shanna Luckett, director of choirs at the high school. “It’s the first one of the year, so it kind of gives everyone the chance to see what the Soundsations and Innovations are going to be for this school year.

“But it’s also a huge fundraiser for us, as far as money for our trips that we take during competition season in March.”

The theme for this year’s Fall Fling is “Under the Big Top,” with show choir members dressing up as upscale circus performers like clowns, ringmasters and mimes. The show choirs will perform songs including “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman, “Waiting On the World to Change” by John Mayer, “Go the Distance” from Hercules and “Face Everything and Rise” by Papa Roach.

The event also will feature solo acts in between performances.

After the performance, patrons will move to the high school’s gym for dinner – which includes barbeque nachos, sides, tea, popcorn and cotton candy – and door prizes.

“We usually have around 600 (attendees) for dinner, because we don’t have as much room in the gymnasium,” Luckett said. “But we usually get about 800 people coming to watch the performance, and of those about 600 stay for dinner and the door prizes.”

Tickets for the performance and dinner are $20, or $10 for the performance only. Tickets are available through Luckett via email at shanna.luckett@petalschools.com or by phone at (601) 583-8323. The $10 performance tickets also can be purchased at the gym the night of the event.

“Fall Fling is a great opportunity for the school community to preview and decide their expectations for the upcoming competition season,” said Petal senior Mallory Extine, who is a member of both the Innovations and Soundsations. “I’m really excited for Soundsations and Innovations to show the amazing progress we’ve made in such a short amount of time.”