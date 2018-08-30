Petal school volunteers get oriented

This year’s group of Petal School District volunteers has gotten acclimated with the various schools around the district, with orientation for about 125 volunteers wrapping up over the last week.

The last orientation took place Monday at Petal Primary School, with assistant superintendent DeDe Smith and Petal Primary assistant principal Jana Perry instructing about 75 incoming volunteers on what to expect for the upcoming school year.

“We’ve always had lots and lots of volunteer support here in our district,” Smith told the crowd. “I was principal at (Petal Primary School) for several years, so I know how important it is to make sure that everybody understand the expectations here, and to make sure that we find a place for you.”

Some volunteers will help out in the classroom – helping teachers read to children, cutting out materials or making copies – while others will help out with activities like art shows, PTO meetings and field trips. To get the volunteers ready for those responsibilities, Smith and Perry discussed several of the school’s procedures and policies, including dress code, confidentiality issues and site-specific duties.

“As parents in the community, you are the first teachers your children will have, so we really appreciate your help and feedback,” Perry said. “Some of the examples of supporting the teachers and students are helping a child that may not have completed their homework … and special projects in the classroom.

“I know especially during the holidays, we do arts and crafts, we do support for little parties that happen. Some of them get help with bulletin boards and that kind of things, so those are some of the things we might have you do.”

The volunteer program will begin Sept. 10, with volunteers working from 7 a.m. until lunch during specific days. Work days and duties must be coordinated with teachers ahead of schedule.

In addition to Monday’s orientation at the primary school, two district-level orientation classes were held last week at the Coleman Center for Families and Children, along with another at Petal Elementary School.

“We always have a huge number of (volunteers) here at the primary school; it’s always a really big thing,” Smith said. “They’re so important to our work, because first of all, they bring the community in, and then it lets their child or grandchild know that school is really important to them.

“So they’re very valuable to us.”