Petal realtor to head up state group

Petal resident Adam Watkins will be installed as resident of the Mississippi Realtors on Oct. 10 at the annual MS Realtors Convention & Expo He will lead the organization through 2019.

Watkins is one of the youngest members on record chosen to head up the organization.

He served as president of the Hattiesburg Area Association of Realtors in 2008, and he is currently chair of the Research Committee for the National Association of Realtors. He was most recently recognized as Realtor of the Year by the Hattiesburg Area Association of Realtors.

Watkins is excited to take the lead of the state’s largest trade association, Mississippi Realtors, a group dedicated to being the source of service, real estate information, and advocacy for its members and their businesses.

“I really believe that the profession that we are in is truly one of the noblest professions on earth, because it impacts so many people,” Watkins said. “It provides opportunity for families to change their destiny by owning a piece of the land. Our country was built on people having that independent right. Part of our duty as Realtors is to protect that right, and to bring it to as many people who can wisely and responsibly use it.”

Watkins has devoted several years of leadership to the state association and the National Association of Realtors, in preparation for his term as MS Realtors President in 2019.

Since becoming licensed in 2001, Watkins has witnessed firsthand how ownership of real estate can impact a family. He has served more than 1,000 clients during this time.

Watkins has also seen the impact on a personal level.

“My family is a great example of the way real estate can change a family’s destiny,” he said. “They had very, very little, but they invested in land and real estate, and it created a tremendous amount of opportunity for my brother and sister and me, as well as my cousins. I think real estate is important for that reason, and I’m honored to be able to be a part of it, and to lead the state’s largest trade association dedicated to those ideals.”

Watkins is Broker Associate and co-owner of The All-Star Team, RealtorsTORS, a full-service real estate brokerage with locations in Hattiesburg and Petal.

A part of The All-Star Team REALTORS® since 1999, Adam lists and sells homes throughout the Greater Hattiesburg region with additional emphasis in the growing Petal real estate market where he resides. He also represents buyers upon special request, and he is responsible for strategic planning within the team. As a result, Adam and the team have been consistently involved in a large percentage of Petal’s residential real estate transactions for the past decade.

He is a 2002 Summa Cum Laude graduate of William Carey University where he earned his business degree with emphasis in Finance and Economics (B.S.B). Adam also earned his Master’s in Business Administration with Finance concentration (M.B.A.) from Tulane University. Adam was honored by the National Association of REALTORS as a member of the 2008 class of “30 Under 30″ – a once-in-a-career selection of the 30 leading Realtors in the United States. under 30 years of age. He and his wife, Amelia, volunteer time in the community including work with the Petal School District, the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce, the Area Development Partnership, and REALTOR Associations. They have two daughters, Abigail and Hannah, and are active members of Carterville Baptist Church.