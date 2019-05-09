Disney Raffle to fund Chromebooks, upgrade playgrounds

Parents of Petal Primary School students most likely noticed an addition to the red folder their children were sent home with Tuesday: 10 tickets to the school’s fourth annual Disney Raffle.

The Petal Primary School PTO is kicking off its largest fundraiser of the year, with raffle tickets being sold for $5 each to help the school purchase Chromebooks for classrooms, upgrade the playgrounds, and fund other projects for students and teachers.

“(This fundraiser is) very important,” primary school principal Tessa Trimm said. “This will be our fourth year for the fundraiser. Last year we reached $35,000 – our goal this year is $50,000.

“We are pushing to the next level because we really want to upgrade our playgrounds and get more touchscreen Chromebooks in our classrooms.”

On Oct. 4, the school will have a Disney celebration day, during which all students and teachers can dress as their favorite Disney characters, and a winning ticket will be drawn. The drawing will be streamed on Facebook Live at 1:30 p.m.

The student who sells the most tickets will receive a $500 Disney gift card, as will the teacher whose class sells the most tickets. The student who sells the winning ticket will receive a $2,500 Disney gift card; the person who purchases the winning ticket will win the same prize.

“Our PTO has planned weekly prizes and other incentives to encourage our students and parents to participate,” Trimm said.

Weekly class incentive days will be held on Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26, with children turning in their tickets the day before each of those dates. “Spin the Wheel” days will be held Sept. 6, 13, 20 and 27, when students can earn one spin of the wheel for every 10 tickets turned in that week.

Sept. 17 is the last day to turn in tickets.

Volunteers are needed to help distribute tickets. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up at https://bit.ly/32a05Wr.