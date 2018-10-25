Coleman Center to offer BEAM interactive games

The Coleman Center for Families and Children in Petal is about to offer a new variety of playtime – one that doesn’t involve toys or balls, but still stimulates children’s minds and bodies while fighting childhood obesity.

Thanks to funds from a partnership with the Early Childhood Academy at Pearl River Valley Community College, the center will soon offer games with the BEAM virtual system. The system, which is manufactured by EyeClick, features a projector that beams images on the floor to create various interactive games for children.

“We were looking for a way to address the needs of, and to make opportunities for, boys and girls to interact and develop their gross motor skills,” said center director Dede Smith, who also serves as assistant superintendent for the Petal School District. “So that means you’re looking at the development of their ability to use those big muscles in their legs and all over their bodies.”

The software, which was installed in the center’s auditorium last week, comes with about a dozen different games, such as Ball Pit, Balloon Party, Go Fishing, Feed My Pet, Piano and Into Space. The images are projected onto a 4x6 grid on the floor with images of the game – for example, a football or soccer field.

“If you move like you’re kicking the soccer ball, then the ball moves while you’re doing it,” Smith said. “It’s hilarious. So basically, it’s a virtual video game, and you can pick out the different games.

“A lot of places around the country have these, like at different museums where children come to participate in activities. The only other one that I know of in Mississippi is in Ocean Springs, so this is kind of something we’ve had on our wish list.”

The center’s staff is currently working to determine which games and formats would be best for the children they serve before officially offering BEAM to children.

“We have groups that come through the center to go to the STEAM labs, and we’ll probably offer some sessions where groups can sign up to bring their children to participate and do a themed session,” Smith said. “Also, we can put that in our rotation, so perhaps they may go and participate in our STEAM lab for a little while, and rotate up to the BEAM activities so that they’re getting a lot of different activities and addressing a lot of different areas of development.

“We’re really excited about it. It’s very unique, and it’s definitely going to add some excitement to our activities.”

For more information on BEAM software, visit www.joinbeam.comor call the Coleman Center for Families and Children at (601) 584-4704.