City of Petal proclaims Dec. 3 as #GivingTuesday

The City of Petal has proclaimed December 3 as #GivingTuesday. On that day, the City of Petal and the Petal Education Foundation will be celebrating #GivingTuesday, a day dedicated to giving – when businesses, volunteers, students and community leaders all come together to celebrate and financially support the ongoing work of the Petal Education Foundation.

Scheduled to fall on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, #GivingTuesday was conceived to promote year-end giving opportunities to support local causes.

“GivingTuesday is a great way to call attention specifically to the mission of the Petal Education Foundation and the work that it does to promote educational opportunities for Petal’s children,” Foundation President Valerie Wilson said. “Our staff and volunteers work tirelessly all throughout the year to ensure that Petal’s children, teachers and staff are equipped to raise future generations of leaders and volunteers through events, scholarships to students, and mini grants to teachers.” Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded 503 scholarships totaling more than $331,000.

“Dine Out – Do Good”

McAlister’s Deli in Petal will also be participating in #GivingTuesday. A portion of all proceeds on Tuesday, December 3, will benefit the Petal Education Foundation.

“Dining out is a great way to participate in #GivingTuesday and support the Petal Education Foundation,” said Leahne Lightsey, PEF executive director. “We are grateful to McAlister’s for partnering with us.”

A goal of $10,000 in donations to the Petal Education Foundation has been established for this year’s #GivingTuesday.

For more information or to donate online any time, visit www.PetalEducation.org. Checks payable to the Petal Education Foundation can be mailed to P.O. Box 948, Petal, 39465.