Mauldin heads up 1,100-member state MDA

Petal dentist Dr. Barbara Mauldin has had a busy summer. She recently returned from a mission to Calypson, Peru, where she and other dentists worked with villagers from the surrounding area providing checkups and helping those experiencing dental issues.

Upon returning to the U.S., she was sworn in as the 144th president of the Mississippi Dental Association, where she will represent a group of 1,100 member dentists from across the state.

Her first official duty was to speak at the ribbon cutting at the new Center for Research and Education at her alma mater, the University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Dentistry. The School of Dentistry is one of only four schools in the nation with a technology center featuring the latest and best dental equipment for student learning.

“What a fabulous center for learning,” Mauldin said.

A general dentist, Mauldin has been practicing since 1984. She received her undergraduate B.S. degree in biology and Spanish from The University of Southern Mississippi in 1974. She earned her Registered Dental Hygiene degree from the University of Mississippi School of Health Related Professions in 1976 and graduated from the UM School of Dentistry in 1984.

Mauldin has served the DMA in a variety of capacities, including Speaker of the House for six years.

She is also a member and fellow of the American College of Dentists and the Pierre Fauchard Academy, member of the American Dental Association, the Mississippi Association of Women Dentists and a fellow in the Academy of General Dentistry.

Married to Dick Mauldin, the couple has three sons, one daughter and one foster son.

Mauldin was crowned Ms. Senior America in 2015 and competes in ballroom dancing with her husband. She has been active in the Rotary club since 1989 and was awarded Rotary’s highest award of citation for Meritorious Service in 2007 for her efforts during Hurricane Katrina disaster in south Mississippi. She is a member of the Petal Chamber of Commerce and other civic organizations. She volunteers with dental mission trips in Peru, Nicaragua and Honduras.