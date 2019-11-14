Petal man arrested for child pornography

A Petal man is looking at a possible 40 years behind bars after being arrested and charged with one count of child exploitation for possession of child pornography.

Attorney General Jim Hood announced Thursday that 24-year-old Dylan Gentry was arrested at his home Wednesday by the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit following an investigation into his suspicious online activity. Along with the arrest, investigators also seized a digital electronic device belonging to the suspect.

Gentry was booked into the Forrest County Adult Correctional Facility and is awaiting his initial appearance. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the Attorney General’s Crimes Against Children Task Force, with assistance from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Forrets County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Ogburn, Special Assistant Attorney General, will handle the prosecution.