Sumrall designated a MS Main Street community

With its recent designation as an official Mississippi Main Street community, officials from the Town of Sumrall are looking forward to working with the Mississippi Main Street Association to help preserve the town’s heritage while continuing to build on its steadily growing commercial and downtown district.

To celebrate the designation, a ceremony was held last week at Sumrall Town Hall featuring Mayor Heath Sumrall, along with members of the Mississippi Main Street Association and the Mississippi Development Authority.

“This is a historic event for the Town of Sumrall,” the mayor said. “Over the years past, we’ve had many organizations that have tried to establish a similar group to upgrade the downtown area, and to work to improve the town, but for one reason or another, those groups have never been able to follow through.

“But now, we have something the town’s going to support; budget-wise, the town can put money into this. It is an organization that we are proud to be a member of, and we hope to see great things from this.”

The Mississippi Main Street Association uses what is known as “The Main Street Approach,” which is centered around four transformation strategies: economic vitality, design, promotion and organization. Those strategies are informed by an understanding of local and regional market data, as well as sustained and inclusive community engagement.

The community-based Main Street Approach is aimed at revitalization efforts that helps small towns get started with that process and grows with them over time.

“Our team is right here on the front row with us,” said Kevin Stafford, president of the MMSA Board of Directors. “They roll their sleeves up, they’re professionals, and they know exactly what they’re doing when it comes to revitalizing our downtowns, growing our quality of life and preserving our history that’s here.

“But also, they bring a little more to the plate when it comes to economic revitalization. So they’re going to be able to help you with those things … and this community is going to grow by leaps and bounds.”

Chance McDavid, director of asset development at the Mississippi Development Authority, said local leadership drives economic development, which, in turn, is always preceded by community development.

“And there’s no better way to build communities than through focusing on your downtown area,” he said. “At MDA, we’re attracting retirees, we’re attracting all type of talent to our state and we want everyone to come and live in Mississippi.

“But whether it’s retirees or young professionals, they all want a vibrant downtown to come to. So it’s a very important strategy, and I applaud each and every one of you for coming together and making your downtown a focus and driver here locally for economic development.”

As part of the ceremony, Bethy Aycox was named director of Sumrall Main Street.

“Being a designated community entitles Sumrall to all the services that we offer,” said Thomas Gregory, state coordinator for MMSA. “So we look forward to working with Bethy (and other officials) to help y’all every step of the way.

“I think Sumrall’s got a bright future, and we’re excited about bringing a resource team of experienced design, marketing and economic professionals to help with assessment and help develop a strategy for the future of downtown Sumrall. It’s a good day to be in Sumrall.”

With the designation, Sumrall becomes one of approximately 50 Mississippi Main Street communities throughout the state.

“We’re looking forward to the designers, architects and engineers coming in and doing the study of the downtown area,” Sumrall said. “They’re going to be looking at all the historic buildings and making suggestions as to what they would do to preserve the different buildings and improving aesthetics of the buildings.

“From what I understand, they’ll also try to help us find funding for those businesses, so if someone needs some grants to get work done. A lot of those businesses, it’s going to cost a lot to do that.”

The Main Street Program began in 1977 as a part of the National Trust for Historic Preservation with an initial goal of saving three downtowns in Midwestern cities. To date, 46 states and more than 1,600 communities nationwide participate in the program.