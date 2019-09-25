Purvis millage remains same for past nine years; budget $120K less

Purvis officials have adopted a Fiscal Year 2020 budget that keeps millage the same as the last nine years or so, ensuring residents will once again see no increase in ad valorem property taxes.

The new budget, which will take effect Oct. 1 after being passed by the Purvis Board of Aldermen earlier this month, features approximately $2.068 million in both anticipated revenues and disbursements for the general fund.

“It’s very straightforward, and it’s probably about $120,000 less than last year, which is a good thing,” Mayor Roger Herrin said. “We’re not going to have to buy any equipment.

“We don’t have to buy any police cars this time, because we already budgeted one for this past budget year. So we’re in pretty good shape, looks like.”

Approximately $805,300 of the revenue is expected to come from the normal tax levy. About $1.263 million will come from other sources, including $9,500 for licenses and permits, $43,500 from state shared funds, $183,600 from fines and fees, $116,500 from charges for services, and $910,000 from other revenues.

On the general fund disbursements side, general government is allocated $428,451, including $308,871 for personnel services, $1,900 for supplies and $117,680 for other services and charges. Public safety will receive $802,805, while court is allocated $81,222.

The fire department is set at $30,000 and public works at $725,922 in the general fund.

Enterprise funds, including the water and sewer operations and maintenance fund, feature $579,437 in total available cash and anticipated revenue. That includes $488,000 in metered sales and sewer charges, $80,937 to be raised by the current tax levy and $10,500 in other funds.

Disbursements in enterprise funds also are set at $579,437, including $120,000 in repairs and maintenance, $109,204 in capital outlay and equipment, and $97,183 in personnel services.

Millage will remain at 50 mills, including 43.50 mills for general revenue, 5 mills for water and sewer, 1 mills for parks and recreation and .5 mills for fire protection.

“We reduced it to 50 mills probably eight or nine years ago, and we’ve stayed there ever since,” Herrin. “So we’re blessed and in very good spirits about it, and we want everybody to shop local.”