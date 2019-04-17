Purvis man charged with murder in Lumberton shooting

﻿A Purvis man has been arrested and charged with murder after a weekend shooting in Lumberton that left one man dead and a woman injured.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies responded shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of Herrin Road in Lumberton. Officers found two individuals suffering from gunshots wounds, one of whom was deceased.

Lamar County Deputy Coroner Blake Matherne identified the deceased as 47-year-old James Edward Herrin of Lumberton, who died from a gunshot wound to the head. The injured woman was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Neighbors at the scene of the crime told deputies the suspect, 39-year-old Norman Andrew “Andy” Whiddon Jr. of Purvis, had fled in a grey Toyota Tacoma, headed down Yawn School Road.

“One of our deputies got behind him and turned on his blue lights, and the guy took off and went north on Highway 11 toward Purvis,” Rigel said. “He got on Purvis Brooklyn Road and was going toward Forrest County, and then turned back around coming back into Purvis.”

On his way back, Whiddon hit a Purvis police officer’s cruiser head-on, causing minor injuries to himself and the officer.

After being treated at a local hospital, Whiddon was book-ed into the Lamar County Jail, where he was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and felony eluding. On Monday morning, an additional charge of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle with enhancements was added as a result of the wreck with the officer.