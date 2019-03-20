Lumberton to seek $600K grant for water line repair

﻿The application for a Small Cities Community Development Block Grant of up to $600,000 may provide the solution for the problem of out-of-date water lines running underneath the city of Lumberton.

Officials plan this week to apply for the grant – which would be issued by the Mississippi Development Authority for a Public Facilities Project – to complete work on the infrastructure.

“It’s dilapidated, old water lines,” Mayor Quincy Rogers said. “I’m meeting with my engineer and grant writer (this week), and I’ll know more after that meeting. But we are going to apply for it.”

The funds are part of $25 million that has been made available to cities, towns and counties around Mississippi on a competitive basis for eligible community development activities. The monies are earmarked for projects that would benefit low- and moderate-income families.

A public hearing will be held on the matter at 11 a.m. April 1 at Lumberton City Hall, 102 East Main St. in Lumberton. The hearing will afford citizens the opportunity to give input into he development of the project application.

All comments must be submitted in writing, with submittals accepted until 5 p.m. April 8 from individuals who are unable to attend the hearing. The comments should be mailed to City of Lumberton, c/o City Clerk, P.O. Box 211, Lumberton, 39455.