Lumberton schools to get new bus barn and cafeteria renovation

Since Lumberton schools were consolidated into the Lamar County School District last summer, officials have overseen a wide variety of renovations, including added cameras, additional fencing, work to the field houses and athletic areas and ceiling repair.

Two more major projects will soon be added to that list, as the district is now accepting bids for renovations to Lumberton’s cafeteria, in addition to the construction of a new bus barn on the grounds.

“The cafeteria will be a huge project,” district superintendent Tess Smith said. “We are essentially clearing out the entire inside of that building. Our goal is to update the kitchen and give them more work space, as well as enlarge the eating area.

“We are also adding a café-style seating area for the older students, similar to what we have at Oak Grove High School and Sumrall High School. It’s going to take several months. We hope to be able to get a lot done over the summer, but it will require us to make some feeding adjustments. But the results are going to be well worth all of that.”

The new bus barn will replace the current barn, which Smith said is no longer adequate.

“Our drivers need a place to fuel their bus, use a restroom if needed and to see to the basic needs of their bus,” she said. “A mechanic will assist with basic repairs if needed.”

Single bids will be accepted for both projects as a whole until 2 p.m. March 26 at Landry Lewis Germany Architects, 5211 Old Highway 11 in Hattiesburg. Bid documents are available for viewing and ordering online at www.llgarchplans.com, and are available in paper copies or PDFs.

The award for the project will be made to the lowest and best bidder. Questions regarding website registration, orders or electronic bidding can be addressed by calling (601) 336-6378.

In addition to the cafeteria and bus barn projects, school district officials also are looking to do some flooring projects in the summer of next year.

“We have other long-range plans, but you can only do so much at a time,” Smith said.