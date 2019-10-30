Lumberton PD to host meet and greet

The Lumberton Police Department is giving the public a chance to meet police officers and first responders – and address any concerns or questions they may have – during the department’s inaugural meet and greet.

The event is free of charge and will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 9 at the I.H. Bass Jr. Memorial Airport, 3834 Mississippi 13 in Lumberton. Several law enforcement officers, including Lumberton Police Chief Adam Jones, will be on hand to meet with citizens.

“We just want to answer civilian questions, and have people get out and meet the local Lamar County first responders,” said Detective Shikira Burt of the Lumberton Police Department. “We’re trying to pretty much any concerns that the citizens may have, let them get familiar with our agency and the local fire department, and answer any questions or grievances that they have.

“I’ve been getting out and speaking with (residents), and they have a lot of things that they want to be addressed, and some of them are not going to go to the town meetings. So we want to build our faith up in the community, and let them know that we’re here for them, and that they can trust us and believe in us.”

Burt, along with four other officers who were recently sworn in with her, have met with a few dispatchers from Lamar County who are planning to attend the event.

“I believe that they should get to know most of us, because when we get on the radio, they need to be able to put a face to the name,” Burt said. “We can all just be on one accord, from Purvis to Poplarville to Sumrall, so that’s our main objective.”

Officials are hoping for a good turnout, so as to be able to host the event in coming years as well.

“We got sponsorship from Coca-Cola for our banners and the beverages, and we’ve got vendors that want to come out in support as well,” Burt said.