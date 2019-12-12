Lewis Lights in Purvis remains all aglow for 30 years

The Lewis family is bringing the Christmas spirit to Purvis for the 30th year with their well-known Lewis Lights & Crafts holiday display.

The free display, which is located on White Chapel Road, opened on Thanksgiving, and weather permitting, will be open every evening at 5:30 p.m. until New Year’s Eve.

“Honestly, I’m amazed that we’ve been able to do it this long,” co-owner Dorothy Lewis said. “We’ve had a bunch of ups and downs and problems in the past, and then the (copper) wiring theft a couple years ago.

“So I’m glad that we’ve been able to do it as long as we have. There for a little bit after that happened, we weren’t sure that we were going to be able to bounce back.”

Frank Lewis started the lights and decorations in 1989. What originally began as an attraction for the White Chapel Road neighborhood has grown to approximately 200,000 lights and more than 300 pieces of handcrafted wooden displays.

An estimated 35,000 people stop by each holiday to see the display, which also features a craft shop with hand-made items, hot chocolate and the occasional baked goods for sale in its 2.5-acre walking layout. The family also has added a new woodwork decoration for the first time in several years.

“It’s been steady,” Deborah said. “It’s been busier this early in the season than it normally is. So it’s proving to be a pretty good year so far.”

Lewis Lights & Crafts is located at 280 White Chapel Road in Purvis. Admission is free, but a basket is available on site for individuals who wish to donate any amount.

Although the display is open to the public, the Lewis family has a few rules in place for safety reasons: no running, no touching the lights, no veering outside the lighted paths and no smoking.

For more information, call (601) 794-6319 or visit the Lewis Lights & Crafts Facebook page.