With the recent death of the current Lamar County District 1 election commissioner, the Lamar County Board of Supervisors is looking through a list of possible interim candidates after declaring the position vacant at Monday’s board meeting.

Hattiesburg resident Jerry “Dale” Denham, 77, died on June 23 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg.

Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits said because county elections will not take place again until 2023, there will be no name on the Nov. 3 general election ballot for the District 1 position.

“However, people can write in someone,” he said. “For instance, if the board appointed somebody, voters could certainly write in that person who (will be) appointed, so there are several scenarios.

“In November, if no one is written in to be elected, then they’ll have to appoint that person again until the (2023) election, where people will qualify to actually run.”

County officials, including election commissioners, are elected for four-year terms.

Denham was born on Jan. 16, 1943, in Crandall. He graduated from the University of Alabama in 1967 with a bachelor’s degree in commerce and business administration.

He worked at McMullan Motors, as a manager at Cowboy Maloney, in real estate and most recently as election commissioner.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rosalie Denham; three children, Staci Cothran, Jim Denham and Michelle Arnold; and 10 grandchildren.

He is buried at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.

“The board obviously sends their condolences to the family, and he served well in his role,” Waits said. “We were saddened by the loss, and certainly our prayers go out to his family. He served well as an election commissioner.”