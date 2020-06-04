A video of a Lamar County sheriff’s deputy tasing a Hattiesburg man – twice, it appears – is being widely shared on social media.

Anna Lauren Weeks of Hattiesburg said, in a public post on Facebook, that the tasing incident shows “an abuse of power.”

The video is shot at the scene of a Wednesday motorcycle accident that occurred across from Del’s Barber Shop on Oak Grove Road near Cox Avenue. According to the post from Weeks, the motorcyclist – who is not identified – was involved in a hit-and-run accident, and he suffered multiple compound fractures.

In the video, Jordan Busha of Hattiesburg, the 20-year-old brother of the injured motorcyclist, is seen talking to a Lamar County sheriff’s deputy. It is unclear what is discussed, and Busha walks away from the deputy. The deputy tells Busha to “stand over there, and keep your mouth shut ... if you say another word, I’m going to take you to jail.”

The deputy also tells Busha’s mother, who is at the scene, to “control him.”

It appears that Busha responds to the deputy, but his comments – if any – are unintelligible, and the deputy proceeds to move swiftly toward Busha and command him to put his hands behind his back. Busha folds his arms and says “no, sir.”

The deputy then tases Busha, who falls to the ground and rolls over. Another deputy walks toward Busha and tells him to “put your hands behind your back.” Busha puts his hands behind his back as it appears he is again tased.

The second deputy then kneels on Busha’s back and places handcuffs on him. Busha’s mother stands close to her son throughout the incident.

Weeks said in her post that Busha was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Friday that he has seen the video, but he cannot comment – yet – on its contents.

“We’re reviewing it, interviewing people who were at the scene,” he said. “I understand the suspect was very unruly, but I can’t really comment yet.”

Rigel said any time a use of force occurs, the department “looks at it” to make sure it falls within their guidelines.

“We’re not ready to release anything yet,” he said.