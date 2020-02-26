Lamar County library trustees busy in search for next director

The Lamar County Library System will soon have a new director.

Terry Lajaunie, head of technical services for the library system, said the system’s board of trustees is currently interviewing candidates.

Lajaunie has been interim director since Feb. 1, when the previous director, Phillip Carter, resigned to become director of the Starkville-Oktibbeha County Public Library System.

He said the system is still – technically – accepting applicants.

“We advertised the position as open until filled, but since we are in the interview stage, it’s unlikely that new applicants will be considered,” said Lajaunie.

According to the job description, the director administers board policies, prepares the system budget, supervises personnel, evaluates services, administers maintenance and oversees the acquisition of library materials. The salary range is $50,000 to $60,000 per year with a benefit package and participation in the state’s Public Employees Retirement System.

“We are looking forward to having a new director on board with us soon,” said Lajaunie.

The library board, which will make the final decision on the preferred candidate, is composed of five members, one from each county district. The Lamar County Board of Supervisors appoints the trustees for five-year terms.

Trustees include Carol Ann Freeman of District 2, Elizabeth Lott of District 3, Peggy Moore of District 4 and Jane Simm of District 5. Moore currently serves as chair with Lott as vice chair.

The District 1 position is currently vacant, said Lajaunie, as of about a week ago.

“The previous trustee resigned his seat,” he said. “I’ll be reaching out to the county administrator, and the supervisors will appoint someone. They may have someone in mind already, but if not, I’ll make suggestions and see if we can find someone who’s willing to serve.”

The next meeting of the board will be 1 p.m. March 24 at the Lamar County Courthouse, 403 Main St., in Purvis.

The date is a week later than the board’s normal meetings, which typically occur every other month – beginning in January – on the third Tuesday.

“The board chair had a conflict on the original date,” said Lajaunie.

The library system, established in 1997, has four branches, including Lumberton, Oak Grove, Purvis and Sumrall. Administrative offices are in the county central office complex in Purvis.

Visit lclsms.org or the library’s Facebook page, facebook.com/lclsms, for library news and other information.