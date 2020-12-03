Lamar Co. officials remain vigilant on Coronavirus safety

While there have been no reported – or even presumptive – cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in Lamar County, officials there are being vigilant in educating their residents on safety measures and have pledged their resources and cooperation to Hattiesburg and Forrest County, which has had one presumptive case of the virus.

“In the county, we’re in the normal course of letting our employees know to exercise proper hygiene and stay home when sick,” Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits said. “With respect to our public facilities, we’ve upped our cleaning measures to make sure all doorknobs and hard surfaces are sterilized.”

County officials have met with emergency management officials, as well as the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, to discuss protocols for screening and responding to emergency calls. Meetings also have been held with officials from Forrest County, Hattiesburg, Forrest General Hospital, Wesley Medical Center and the Mississippi Department of Health to discuss the collective effort against the virus.

“The biggest thing that we’re hearing from the medical professionals is that if you think you have the key symptoms, they’re very much like the flu,” Waits said. “The key factor is that if you’re running a fever, and the fever is 100.4, then what you should do is call your primary health provider and tell them what you’re experiencing.

“They will direct you as to what to do, to be properly screened and tested and taking care of. Unless you have an emergency situation, calling 911 and going to the emergency room wouldn’t be necessary if you think you have it. In most cases, you’re likely not to get the Coronavirus, and in most cases, if you do, you’re going to be fine – it’s going to run its course like the flu or a cold.”

Individuals with underlying conditions – such as diabetes or chronic bronchial problems – should avoid large gatherings and immediately call their primary provider if they experience any symptoms.

Waits said health officials have advised there is no reason to shut down any schools in the county.

“The thing they stressed to us … is that the population of children are not affected the same as those with higher risks,” Waits said. “Children have not been really getting it – they’re not part of the group that’s at risk. So far there’s been no reccommendations to close any schools.”