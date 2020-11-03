Clay shoot competition, a fundraiser for Homes of Hope, set for March 27

The fifth annual Si Robertson Sporting Clay Competition, which benefits Homes of Hope for Children in Purvis, will be held at the Pine Belt Gun Club in Lumberton on Friday, March 27.

There is still time to register teams, according to event organizers.

This year’s event will consist of two sporting clay shoots, including a 9 a.m. morning shoot and a 1 p.m. afternoon shoot. Shooters will compete on 12 stations per course.

Awards will be given to the overall top shooter and to the best teams from each event.

Seven guns will be raffled off during the event along with a fully-refurbished Jeep CJ-7.

“Uncle Si” Robertson of “Duck Dynasty” fame will once again be on hand to meet, greet and participate in the event with shooters from around the state in a fun day of fellowship, great prizes and friendly competition.

The event is the largest sporting clay shoot in the state, said organizers, and last year, it hosted more than 400 participants and raised more than $230,000.

“This event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Homes of Hope for Children, and 100 percent of the proceeds help to meet the basic needs of children we serve, including food, clothing and utilities,” executive director Michael Garrett said. “ The event itself is incredibly important to us and allows us to meet the needs of the boys and girls that God sends to us.

“Si is a passionate supporter of Homes of Hope for Children. He loves the fact that we are a faith-based ministry and that we fight battles to get kids out of abusive and neglectful situations. What a blessing he is to our ministry and the kids we provide a home to.”

When asked why he supports Homes of Hope for Children, “Uncle Si” replied, “It’s one of my favorite ministries. I’m putting my name behind it, so y’all know how much I believe in their mission to provide strong Christian homes to hurting children.”

Visit hohfc.org for more information on the organization and on the upcoming event.