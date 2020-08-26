Tess Smith, superintendent of the Lamar County School District, has resigned effective immediately.

Jody Waits, county administrator, confirmed Smith's departure late Wednesday afternoon, and a letter was also released from district officials.

According to the letter, the Lamar County School Board appointed Steve Hampton as the new superintendent.

The letter notes that Hampton has more than 22 years of experience as an educator, including time spent as a classroom teacher, career and technical center director, assistant principal, high school principal and central office administrator.

He previously served as an assistant superintendent for the district. Hampton holds a Ph.D. from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Smith was appointed interim superintendent in 2014 after the resignation of Dr. Ben Burnett. She was subsequently elected to the position, which the state Legislature later made an appointed role.

She previously served the district as a principal, counselor and classroom teacher.

The letter thanked Smith for her "tireless service" to the district and "her success in leading the Lamar County School District to consistently be one of the top ten school districts in the state."

On Wednesday evening, the district released audio of a special-called meeting of the school board held earlier that day. According to the audio, Smith will remain on the district payroll as transition adviser at her current rate of pay through Nov. 1, 2020, when she will retire.

Hampton will earn $160,000 per year, and his contract runs through June 30, 2023.