Three suspects have been arrested after deputies found various weapons and drugs in their vehicle after a high-speed chase with police.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop at approximately 1 p.m. Aug. 9 on a vehicle on U.S. 98 near Weathersby Road. A chase ensued and the suspects’ vehicle crashed into a fence on Hillside Drive shortly after the chase began.

Three Black males fled the scene; one was taken into custody immediately, and another Black male and a Black female were arrested at a nearby motel shortly after. Both of the men were convicted felons.

Deputies are still searching for 24-year-old Sternell “KayNine” Johnson, who remains at large.

During the arrest, deputies found a Glock handgun with a drum magazine, an AR-15 rifle, approximately three pounds of marijuana and assorted ecstasy tablets.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Lamar County police at (601) 794-1005.