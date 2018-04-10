Sumrall man sentenced for child exploitation

A Sumrall man is behind bars on charges of possession of child pornography, according to Attorney General Jim Hood.

Adam Brent Wallace, 37, was sentenced Friday after he entered an open plea to one count of child exploitation.

Lamar County Circuit Court Judge Prentiss Harrell sentenced Wallace to 10 years in prison, with five years to serve and five years post-release supervision. He must also pay a $10,000 fine, a $1,000 assessment to the Children’s Trust Fund and an additional $5,000 public defender fee.

Wallace must also register as a sex offender upon his release.

Wallace was arrested by the attorney general’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force following an investigation that uncovered numerous photos of child pornography on Wallace’s computer. The FBI Child Exploitation Task Force provided assistance on this case.

“Our duty to protect our children continues to make these cases a high priority for our office,” Hood said. “I commend the investigators from agencies across the state who spend endless hours on these cases, and I thank our prosecutors and judges for sending perpetrators to jail and away from our precious children.”

The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Brandon Ogburn of the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit.

A total of 161 people have been convicted of child exploitation crimes to date by General Hood’s ICAC Task Force.