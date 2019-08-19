Man dead after shooting in Lamar Co.; police believe self defense

Man dead after shooting in Lamar Co.; police believe self defenseBy HASKEL BURNS,
One man is dead after a fight and shooting on Little Black Creek Road, in an incident which police believe was self-defense.
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies were called to the scene shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. Upon arriving, officers found a 31-year-old white male suffering from two gunshot wounds.
“Two people were doing CPR on him when our deputies arrived,” Rigel said. “He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
“There were four or five witnesses at the scene, and from all accounts, we’re going to call it self-defense.”
The man’s body has been sent to the state crime lab in Jackson for an autopsy.
Police have interviewed one man, and will present their findings to a grand jury.
“He’s not being charged with a crime right now,” Rigel said. “We’re going to present the case to a grand jury and see if they feel like there’s enough evidence to charge him with anything.”