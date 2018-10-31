Lamar Co. police arrest Gulfport man for automobile scam

Lamar County police have arrested a Gulfport man suspected of running a scam involving sales of automobiles in Lamar and other counties.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies arrested 27-year-old Brian Keith Dace II - also known as Brian Davis - on Oct. 25 and charged him with one count of forgery, parole violation and receiving stolen property.

"Basically, what he would do was contact victims by phone who had vehicles - rather expensive vehicles - for sale on Craigslist or Facebook," Rigel said. "He would approach them and meet with the people, saying that he belonged to this company, and he had a fake contract document of a real company.

"He'd say that he would pay off the lien on the vehicle in exchange for the vehicle, and the asking price would be wired to their bank account within a week. Well, they would go to the bank, and the bank would tell them it was a legitimate company. (The victims) wouldn't ask for any ID from this Dace guy, and they would hand him the keys to the vehicle, and he'd drive off."

Rigel declined to give the name of the company, but said Dace is not affiliated with them in any way. Officials have reason to believe Dace conducted the scam twice in Lamar County, in addition to other instances in neighboring counties.

"So what we're trying to do is get his picture out there, and if anybody has been approached by this guy or this name under these circumstances, to call their local law enforcement," Rigel said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lamar County Sherrif's Office at ( 601) 794-1005, Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or the Forrest County Sheriff's Office at (601) 544-7800.