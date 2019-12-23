Lamar Co. man charged with murder after wife found dead in Oak Grove home

A Lamar County man has been charged with murder following the death of his wife at their Oak Grove home.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office arrived Sunday night to Woodside Drive off of Old Highway 24 after receiving a 911 call from a juvenile who said his parents were arguing at the home. When deputies got to the scene, the juvenile told them he heard a gunshot, at which point the officers entered the home, where they arrested 33-year-old Percy Harris.

“The deputies made sure the child was safe, and went into the residence, and they immediately arrested the suspect,” Rigel said. “He had an injury to his hand – we don’t know how that occurred, but he was treated and released back to deputies at the local hospital and brought to jail.”

Upon investigation of the scene, deputies found Harris’s wife in the home dead of an apparent gunshot wound. Two other small children were at home at the time of the incident, all of who were unharmed and given to other family members.

Harris appeared Monday in Lamar County Justice Court, where he is being held without bond.

The wife’s name is not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.